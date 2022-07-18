https://sputniknews.com/20220718/cristiano-ronaldo-trolled-as-three-european-clubs-reject-his-transfer-request-from-man-utd-1097412129.html

Cristiano Ronaldo Trolled as Three European Clubs Reject His Transfer Request From Man Utd

Cristiano Ronaldo Trolled as Three European Clubs Reject His Transfer Request From Man Utd

Ronaldo rejoined Man United last summer in a sensational switch from Juventus. But unlike his first spell in the North-West, when he won a series of Premier... 18.07.2022, Sputnik International

Cristiano Ronaldo's transfer saga has rumbled on for months and there's still no confirmation about whether he will stay at Old Trafford or move to a different club this summer.However, what has been confirmed in the past few weeks is that there are very few takers for the Manchester United talisman as the likes of Bayern Munich, Paris Saint-Germain and Barcelona have already declined offers to secure his signature. The latest to join the bandwagon was Chelsea during the weekend.Meanwhile, on Sunday, the Funchal-born football star himself refuted reports that he was heading to Sporting Lisbon, his childhood club where he spent his formative years before arriving in England for his first stint with the Red Devils in 2003.A picture of what his supporters reckon to be Ronaldo's car parked outside Sporting's stadium in the Portuguese capital is currently doing the rounds on social media with these words: "Sporting with more hopes in the hiring of Cristiano Ronaldo. There is a photo circulating on social media that they say is of the Portuguese's car in the garage of Estádio José Alvalade."Ronaldo, however, has thrown cold water at such reports as he wrote "fake" on the post. With Ronaldo seemingly having nowhere to go, trolls targeted the five-time Ballon d'Or on social media, mocking him for not finding a new club for himself.Some even claimed that Ronaldo could soon be unemployed because nobody wanted to sign him.A few made fun of him by declaring that seven clubs have already rejected him, with more to follow suit soon.Meanwhile, others took a dig at him that if anyone is getting calls from an unknown number, they should not respond, as the former Real Madrid frontman could be on the other end of the line pleading for someone to find a new club for him.

