Buried Alive: WATCH Workers Rescuing Tiny Kitten Stranded Under Pavement
Buried Alive: WATCH Workers Rescuing Tiny Kitten Stranded Under Pavement
Everybody knows cats love to walk on fresh concrete, leaving the prints of their little paws, but sometimes it is really dangerous for them to approach... 18.07.2022
A video showing the dramatic rescue of a stray kitten from under the pavement was filmed in the city of Belgorod in Russia. Local workers heard the poor feline meowing for help, and located the source under the newly laid sidewalk blocks. They decided to dismantle a big chunk of the pavement and discovered the animal beneath, as seen in the video. The kitten seems to be dirty and exhausted, but it managed to escape the ordeal without any injuries. However, it remains unclear how the little guy managed to get there in the first place.
Buried Alive: WATCH Workers Rescuing Tiny Kitten Stranded Under Pavement
Everybody knows cats love to walk on fresh concrete, leaving the prints of their little paws, but sometimes it is really dangerous for them to approach construction sites or maintenance work. Luckily, there are always people who are ready to rescue hapless animals if something goes wrong.
A video showing the dramatic rescue of a stray kitten from under the pavement was filmed in the city of Belgorod in Russia. Local workers heard the poor feline meowing for help, and located the source under the newly laid sidewalk blocks.
They decided to dismantle a big chunk of the pavement and discovered the animal beneath, as seen in the video. The kitten seems to be dirty and exhausted, but it managed to escape the ordeal without any injuries. However, it remains unclear how the little guy managed to get there in the first place.