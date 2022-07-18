https://sputniknews.com/20220718/britney-spears-posts-dramatic-slowed-down-version-of-her-1998-single-baby-one-more-time-1097406524.html

Britney Spears Posts Dramatic Slowed Down Version of her 1998 Single ‘Baby One More Time’

Britney Spears Posts Dramatic Slowed Down Version of her 1998 Single ‘Baby One More Time’

"This is me yesterday doing laundry and separating clothes… I haven't shared my voice in an extremely long time… maybe too long," popstar Britney Spears wrote...

The 40-year-old pop star shared a video of her singing a cover of her own song, “...Baby One More Time” (1998), a debut single for the pop star that topped charts in at least 22 countries and is one of the best-selling singles of all time.Britney’s new rendition of the song that first propelled her to fame when she was just 17 years old is a more slowed down, emotional version compared to the original spunky, pop sound of her hit. She even goes so far as to change the hook to, “Give me a f****** sign/ Hit me baby one more time.”The “Toxic” singer also wrote in the post that she had been wanting to do a newer version of the hit for the entirety of her conservatorship but was not allowed to. Fans suggested she should do what American singer and songwriter Taylor Swift did in releasing a recorded album of her original, uncut songs for her album “Red.”In response to that suggestion, Britney said it’s too late.A source told People that when the conservatorship from her father ended, Britney was “talking a lot about her career.” The post, shared over social media, showing the star singing a haunting melody, may be a sneak peek into what fans could see from Britney if she decides to start recording again.Britney was freed from the conservatorship of her father, Jamie Spears, in November of last year. The hashtag #FreeBritney began when fans learned about the conservatorship as legal battles between the father and daughter became public. A conservatorship allows an individual to control another person’s finances, assets, and even the health and medicine of that person, most often if they are physically or mentally debilitated and unable to do so themself.Despite the conservatorship, which lasted for 13 years, Britney was able to release four albums, headlined a global tour that grossed $131 million, and conducted a Las Vegas residency for four years.“...all I knew was ‘NO MAAM, SORRY’ !!!! They stood at my door and told me I can’t have my kets to my car and told me I couldn't leave on my own… ‘SORRY MAAM… we have to follow the rules’!!! They made me feel like nothing… every single one of them!!! Like I said before…they took away my rights… my womanhood was ruined!” Britney shared in the post, alluding to the shocking experiences of being under a conservatorship.

