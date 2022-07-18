Boris Johnson Invokes Air Crash Memes After Likening Leadership to RAF Jet Flight
With the United Kingdom soon to welcome a new Conservative Party leader and prime minister, BoJo seems to be trying to make the best of his time left in Downing Street.
The UK's outgoing Prime Minister Boris Johnson compared the challenges of his premiership to a flight aboard a RAF Typhoon jet on Monday, days after he tested himself as a maverick and embarked on an aircraft at Air Base Coningsby in Lincolnshire.
"After three happy years in the cockpit, performing some pretty difficult if not astonishing feats [...] I am about to hand the controls over seamlessly to someone else," Johnson said in what appears to be an aviation metaphor.
First footage of the PM at controls of a Typhoon last week.— Tamara Cohen (@tamcohen) July 18, 2022
In a speech this morning he'll compare the flight to
to his leadership of the Tory party:
"I hauled the joystick right the way back and we did a loop the loop..." pic.twitter.com/LXyYlArA5Q
But for social media users, his figure of speech was nothing short of an inspiration for jokes and memes, most of which included disturbing references to all possible kinds of air catastrophes.
More like this @borisjohnson pic.twitter.com/Nl6R6kw1IB— JR (@Johnryder48) July 18, 2022
The netizens' levels of sarcasm might have something to do with the criticism that Johnson is currently facing over his failure to lead COBRA meetings held in response to a blistering heatwave that hit the United Kingdom.
According to some Labour MPs, the outgoing PM has "clearly clocked off" after he announced his intention to resign. Downing Street, however, has pushed back and assured that Johnson has been "briefed" about the heatwave and is "right across" the situation.
Following a slew of "partygate" and Tory sexual harassment scandals, Johnson is set to step down when a new leader of the Conservative Party is elected to fill in his place in Downing Street, which is likely to be in September.