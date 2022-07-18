https://sputniknews.com/20220718/book-prince-harrys-friends-called-him-fing-nuts-for-dating-meghan-markle-1097417090.html

Book: Prince Harry's Friends Called Him 'F**ing Nuts' For Dating Meghan Markle

Book: Prince Harry's Friends Called Him 'F**ing Nuts' For Dating Meghan Markle

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle met in 2016; they were introduced to each other by a mutual friend, who hardly could have imagined the whirlwind of royal drama...

Prince Harry's friends would tell him that he was "f**king nuts" for dating Meghan Markle, according to a new book "Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the War between the Windsors."The Sun obtained several excerpts from the book that particularly described "endless banter, jokes — and a lot of drinking" that were the parties between Prince Harry and his pals from England's prestigious Eton College. The big company would gather at the royal family's Sandringham country estate in 2016, assembling a gang of 16 friends of Harry's, as well as their wives and girlfriends.However, Meghan Markle did not really enjoy the gatherings. According to the book, she berated her future husbands' friends over their "jokes about sexism, feminism and transgender people."Prince Harry apparently "had not anticipated ­Meghan's reaction," and his girlfriend was quickly blasted by his friends as a "dampener on the party." They informed him that he must have been "f**king nuts" for dating her.This lack of his friends' blessing did not stop Prince Harry from marrying Meghan in 2017. Two years later, the couple welcomed their first child, Archie. In 2020, the couple announced that they would be parting ways with Buckingham Palace, stepping down from their royal duties and moving to North America to live an independent life. A year later, their daughter Lilibeth was born.

