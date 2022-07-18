https://sputniknews.com/20220718/30-endangered-green-sea-turtles-found-knifed-on-japanese-beach---reports-1097420716.html

Thirty Endangered Green Sea Turtles Found Knifed on Japanese Beach - Report

Thirty Endangered Green Sea Turtles Found Knifed on Japanese Beach - Report

The turtles are considered to be an endangered species and listed on the International Union for Conservation of Nature Red List. An animal cruelty... 18.07.2022, Sputnik International

Locals strolling at a beach on Japan's Kumejima Island in Okinawa were in for a shock when they encountered at least 30 injured green sea turtles. Most of the endangered turtles were already dead, while others were fighting for their lives with deep cuts on their necks and flippers. It is believed that the turtles got entangled in fishing nets and sustained deep cuts after fishermen used knives to set them free, The Mainichi reported. A team of marine biologists and other workers from the island's Sea Turtle Museum rushed to the beach to try to save those turtles who were reportedly barely breathing, but most of the turtles were dead by the time they could reach the spot.During the investigation, one fishing operator admitted to knifing the animals who had become trapped in his gill nets.

