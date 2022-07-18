International
13 Dead, Several Others Missing as Bus Plunges Into River Narmada in India's Madhya Pradesh - Videos
13 Dead, Several Others Missing as Bus Plunges Into River Narmada in India's Madhya Pradesh - Videos
There were about 40 passengers on board the bus when the accident occurred. The actual reason which led to the accident has yet to be ascertained. Madhya...
At least 13 people died while several others went missing and suffered injuries after a bus plunged into the River Narmada in India's Madhya Pradesh state on Monday morning. According to media reports, the bus skidded off a slippery road and fell into the river, breaking the railing of a bridge, located in Khalghat area of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar District.Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to express condolences to the family of the deceased.The horrific visuals of the accident are doing the rounds on the internet, leaving netizens shocked by the tragedy. Madhya Pradesh State Chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident. He said he is in touch with Maharashtra State Chief Eknath Shinde, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is overseeing the rescue and search operations.
india, accident, road accident, bus, bus accident, bus crash

13 Dead, Several Others Missing as Bus Plunges Into River Narmada in India's Madhya Pradesh - Videos

10:20 GMT 18.07.2022 (Updated: 10:21 GMT 18.07.2022)
© Photo : Twitter/ @Valmiki__RAM_A bus plunged into river Narmada after breaking the railing of the bridge in Madhya Pradesh.
A bus plunged into river Narmada after breaking the railing of the bridge in Madhya Pradesh. - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2022
© Photo : Twitter/ @Valmiki__RAM_
International
India
Sangeeta Yadav - Sputnik International
Sangeeta Yadav
All materialsWrite to the author
There were about 40 passengers on board the bus when the accident occurred. The actual reason which led to the accident has yet to be ascertained. Madhya Pradesh State Home Minister Narottam Mishra, however, said brake or steering failure might have resulted in the accident.
At least 13 people died while several others went missing and suffered injuries after a bus plunged into the River Narmada in India's Madhya Pradesh state on Monday morning.
According to media reports, the bus skidded off a slippery road and fell into the river, breaking the railing of a bridge, located in Khalghat area of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar District.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to express condolences to the family of the deceased.
The horrific visuals of the accident are doing the rounds on the internet, leaving netizens shocked by the tragedy.
Madhya Pradesh State Chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident. He said he is in touch with Maharashtra State Chief Eknath Shinde, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is overseeing the rescue and search operations.
© Photo : TwitterThirteen people have died after a bus plunged into river Narmada in India's Madhya Pradesh state
Thirteen people have died after a bus plunged into river Narmada in India's Madhya Pradesh state - Sputnik International, 1920, 18.07.2022
Thirteen people have died after a bus plunged into river Narmada in India's Madhya Pradesh state
© Photo : Twitter
