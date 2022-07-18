13 Dead, Several Others Missing as Bus Plunges Into River Narmada in India's Madhya Pradesh - Videos
10:20 GMT 18.07.2022 (Updated: 10:21 GMT 18.07.2022)
© Photo : Twitter/ @Valmiki__RAM_A bus plunged into river Narmada after breaking the railing of the bridge in Madhya Pradesh.
There were about 40 passengers on board the bus when the accident occurred. The actual reason which led to the accident has yet to be ascertained. Madhya Pradesh State Home Minister Narottam Mishra, however, said brake or steering failure might have resulted in the accident.
At least 13 people died while several others went missing and suffered injuries after a bus plunged into the River Narmada in India's Madhya Pradesh state on Monday morning.
According to media reports, the bus skidded off a slippery road and fell into the river, breaking the railing of a bridge, located in Khalghat area of Madhya Pradesh's Dhar District.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to social media to express condolences to the family of the deceased.
The horrific visuals of the accident are doing the rounds on the internet, leaving netizens shocked by the tragedy.
A Maharashtra Roadways bus plunges into river Narmada after breaking the railing of the bridge in Khalghat area of MP's #Dhar district. Rescue works in full swing. Around 50-60 passengers could've been boarding the bus. 12 dead body recovered so far.#busaccident— Valmiki_Adarsh_RAM... एक साधारण हिन्दू सैनिक (@Valmiki__RAM_) July 18, 2022
OM SHANTI 😢 pic.twitter.com/2YcgVWNRVf
Shocking Accident in #MadhyaPradesh— Dhiren Patel (@DhirenP66827872) July 18, 2022
Bus fell into #Narmada river in Dhar.
12 k!lled
Pray for all🙏🙏#BusAccident pic.twitter.com/UHkezswEbZ
Madhya Pradesh State Chief Shivraj Singh Chouhan also expressed grief over the loss of lives in the accident. He said he is in touch with Maharashtra State Chief Eknath Shinde, and the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) is overseeing the rescue and search operations.
Thirteen people have died after a bus plunged into river Narmada in India's Madhya Pradesh state
Thirteen people have died after a bus plunged into river Narmada in India's Madhya Pradesh state
© Photo : Twitter
