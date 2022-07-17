https://sputniknews.com/20220717/white-house-expects-middle-east-to-cooperate-with-us-not-russia-or-china-1097394758.html

White House Expects Middle East to Cooperate With US, Not Russia or China

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Countries of the Middle East are expected to give preference to the United States, not Russia or China, when it comes to various areas... 17.07.2022, Sputnik International

The official claimed that about 18 months ago there has been "a real drift" towards Russia and China in many countries of the Middle East, but this tendency "has been arrested and, in many instances… reversed."The White House official said that Washington will look for various possible areas of cooperation with countries of the Middle East, although the region’s ties with Russia and China will continue.US President Joe Biden concluded his Middle East tour on Saturday with his participation in the Gulf Cooperation Council summit, held in the Red Sea port city of Jeddah. On Friday, Biden departed Israel on a historic direct flight to Jeddah, where he met with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud.A senior Saudi official told Al Arabiya on Saturday that the Crown Prince told Biden during their meeting that if Washington wants to have relations only with countries that share 100% of US values, then it will end up only having NATO states left to cooperate with.

