https://sputniknews.com/20220717/western-dominance-to-be-replaced-by-bi-polar-world-order-ex-pm-tony-blair-says-1097394227.html

Western Dominance to Be Replaced by Bi-Polar World Order, Ex-PM Tony Blair Says

Western Dominance to Be Replaced by Bi-Polar World Order, Ex-PM Tony Blair Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Former British Prime Minister Tony Blair says that Western political and economic dominance is coming to an end and there will be a new... 17.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-17T10:38+0000

2022-07-17T10:38+0000

2022-07-17T10:38+0000

uk

tony blair

russia

west

china

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/105106/96/1051069683_0:135:4154:2472_1920x0_80_0_0_6997b45a3c0765dcaa77801122bb5551.jpg

He said the coronavirus pandemic has had a negative effect on the situation in Western countries, as well as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.According to the former prime minister, China is already the world’s second superpower and the West needs to develop a new approach to deal with Beijing, as well as to bolster its own development.The former prime minister warned that China will have allies, such as Russia and possibly Iran, and Western countries need to strengthen the transatlantic partnership between Europe and America and increase defense spending in order to stand up to Beijing.

west

china

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, tony blair, russia, west, china