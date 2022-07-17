https://sputniknews.com/20220717/uae-establishes-fund-to-develop-space-technologies-1097395612.html

UAE Establishes Fund to Develop Space Technologies

DOHA (Sputnik) - The authorities of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) have established a fund to support the development of space technologies, with over 3... 17.07.2022, Sputnik International

The UAE sent it first astronaut Hazzaa Al Mansoori to the International Space Station (ISS) in September 2019. Currently, the country is preparing several more astronauts, including the first Arab female space crew member, Nora Al Matrooshi.In July 2020, the UAE launched the Emirates Mars Mission, which reached the planet's orbit on February 9, 2021. The country plans to launch a lunar module in 2022 to explore the unexplored areas of the moon.

