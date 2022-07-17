https://sputniknews.com/20220717/ted-cruz-weighs-in-opposing-scotus-ruling-allowing-same-sex-marriage-1097401375.html
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has become the latest Republican to join those opposing Obergefell v. Hodges - the 2015 Supreme Court ruling that legalized single-sex marriage across the United States.According to Cruz, the ruling was "clearly wrong" and had the SCOTUS "overreaching". The Texas senator has pushed the idea that allowing gay marriage should be up to each individual state.However, Cruz was quick to clarify that in his opinion it would be "more than a little chaotic" for the Supreme Court to overturn gay marriage now, and said that he doesn't believe that current justices have such plans.Among other GOP lawmakers who have taken issue with Obergefell v. Hodges are Senators Josh Hawley and John Cornyn. However, none of them explicitly urged the precedent to be overturned, with Hawley even noting he would be "shocked" if such a thing should happen.
Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) has become the latest Republican to join those opposing Obergefell v. Hodges - the 2015 Supreme Court ruling that legalized single-sex marriage across the United States.
According to Cruz, the ruling was "clearly wrong" and had the SCOTUS "overreaching". The Texas senator has pushed the idea that allowing gay marriage should be up to each individual state.
“We saw states before Obergefell that were moving — some states were moving to allow gay marriage. Other states were moving to allow civil partnerships. There were different standards that the states were adopting and had the court not ruled in Obergefell, the democratic process would have continued to operate,” he explained.
However, Cruz was quick to clarify that in his opinion it would be "more than a little chaotic" for the Supreme Court to overturn gay marriage now, and said that he doesn't believe that current justices have such plans.
Among other GOP lawmakers who have taken issue with Obergefell v. Hodges are Senators Josh Hawley and John Cornyn. However, none of them explicitly urged the precedent to be overturned, with Hawley even noting he would be "shocked" if such a thing should happen.