'So Many Things Thrown His Way': Jill Biden Laments Husband's Oval Office Misfortunes
© AFP 2022 / CHIP SOMODEVILLAU.S. first lady Jill Biden delivers remarks with President Joe Biden while hosting the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House on July 12, 2022 in Washington, DC.
During his 2020 presidential campaign, Joe Biden touted himself as someone who would "heal" the United States and "build back better". However, he quickly found himself face-to-face with the harsh reality of a tense geopolitical situation and multiple domestic challenges.
First Lady of the United States Jill Biden has addressed her husband's less-than-impressive Oval Office track record for the first time during a private Democratic National Committee fundraiser.
According to CNN reports from the private event, the reason behind what many consider to be Joe Biden's hindered progress in the White House is an inability to anticipate the nature and scale of the crises he has had to deal with.
"[The president] had so many hopes and plans for things he wanted to do, but every time you turned around, he had to address the problems of the moment," the first lady reportedly said.
She went on to lament how her husband had "so many things thrown his way".
"Who would have ever thought about what happened [with the Supreme Court overturning] Roe v Wade? Well, maybe we saw it coming, but still we didn't believe it. The gun violence in this country is absolutely appalling. We didn't see the war in Ukraine coming," Jill Biden continued.
However, few people seem to feel sorry for the presidential family.
© Photo : Twitter / @CleSportsFan34Screenshot
Screenshot
© Photo : Twitter / @CleSportsFan34
© Photo : Twitter / @JerkStoreManagrScreenshot
Screenshot
© Photo : Twitter / @JerkStoreManagr
© Photo : Twitter / @Dee_Dubb_Screenshot
Screenshot
© Photo : Twitter / @Dee_Dubb_
The majority of US citizens are underwhelmed by Joe Biden's performance in the Oval Office, with recent polls showing that some 55% of respondents do not approve of how he handles the job.
With tensions simmering over issues including abortion rights and gun control, as well as soaring prices and the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, it looks like President Biden will have his slate full for the rest of his tenure. Likewise, his party is set to lock horns with the Republicans in the November midterm elections, with observers showing little optimism regarding the Democrats' chances.
Should the GOP prevail, President Biden might discover himself on the brink of impeachment, with several Republican lawmakers dropping hints at how they will boost efforts to remove him from office if they manage to gain enough seats in both chambers.