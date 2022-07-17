Roman Abramovich Demands That EU Transfer $1Mln to His Charity, Report Says
© AP Photo / Matt DunhamIn this file photo dated Saturday, Dec. 19, 2015, Chelsea soccer club owner Roman Abramovich sits in his box before the English Premier League soccer match between Chelsea and Sunderland at Stamford Bridge stadium in London. Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich has received Israeli citizenship after his British visa has not been renewed. An Israeli Immigration and Absorption Ministry official says the Chelsea soccer club owner arrived in Israel Monday and was granted citizenship in accordance with an Israeli law granting that right to people of Jewish descent
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich demanded that the European Union transfer $1 million to his charitable organization as compensation for the damage caused to him by the sanctions imposed by the Western countries, The Wall Street Journal reported.
The EU sanctioned Abramovich in March, over his alleged "close ties" and "privileged access" to Russian President Vladimir Putin, which allegedly helped him accumulate wealth, as part of Ukraine-related sanctions. The EU also said that the Kremlin benefited from taxes paid by steel group Evraz, of which Abramovich is a shareholder. The United Kingdom also imposed sanctions on tycoon, forcing him to sell the Chelsea Football Club, which he owned since 2003, without the right to profit from the sale.
Abramovich, along with some other sanctioned Russian businessmen, filed separate lawsuits with the EU’s General Court, the newspaper said, adding that the lawsuits have been filing with the court since April, but no hearing has yet been scheduled.
Abramovich, who also holds Portuguese citizenship, said in his filings that the sanctions violated his rights as an EU citizen. The EU should transfer $1 million to the charitable foundation, which was created by Abramovich after the sale of Chelsea to help Ukraine, the newspaper added.
According to the newspaper, Abramovich also hired lawyers in the United States.