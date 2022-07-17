https://sputniknews.com/20220717/roman-abramovich-demands-that-eu-transfer-1mln-to-his-charity-report-says-1097402820.html

Roman Abramovich Demands That EU Transfer $1Mln to His Charity, Report Says

Roman Abramovich Demands That EU Transfer $1Mln to His Charity, Report Says

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Russian billionaire Roman Abramovich demanded that the European Union transfer $1 million to his charitable organization as compensation for... 17.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-17T18:21+0000

2022-07-17T18:21+0000

2022-07-17T18:21+0000

roman abramovich

european union

sanctions

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/106747/97/1067479701_0:77:1451:893_1920x0_80_0_0_82a050bd62de9a62970c1aac25a56157.jpg

The EU sanctioned Abramovich in March, over his alleged "close ties" and "privileged access" to Russian President Vladimir Putin, which allegedly helped him accumulate wealth, as part of Ukraine-related sanctions. The EU also said that the Kremlin benefited from taxes paid by steel group Evraz, of which Abramovich is a shareholder. The United Kingdom also imposed sanctions on tycoon, forcing him to sell the Chelsea Football Club, which he owned since 2003, without the right to profit from the sale.Abramovich, along with some other sanctioned Russian businessmen, filed separate lawsuits with the EU’s General Court, the newspaper said, adding that the lawsuits have been filing with the court since April, but no hearing has yet been scheduled.Abramovich, who also holds Portuguese citizenship, said in his filings that the sanctions violated his rights as an EU citizen. The EU should transfer $1 million to the charitable foundation, which was created by Abramovich after the sale of Chelsea to help Ukraine, the newspaper added.According to the newspaper, Abramovich also hired lawyers in the United States.

https://sputniknews.com/20210728/roman-abramovich-denies-being-putins-cashier-wants-to-set-record-straight-uk-high-court-told-1083478157.html

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

roman abramovich, european union, sanctions