https://sputniknews.com/20220717/ricky-martins-nephew-was-served-restraining-order-for-threat-to-kill-female-coworker-report-says-1097392180.html

Ricky Martin's Nephew Was Served Restraining Order for Threat to Kill Female Coworker, Report Says

Ricky Martin's Nephew Was Served Restraining Order for Threat to Kill Female Coworker, Report Says

According to reports, the nephew claimed in a restraining order against Martin that they had been in a seven-month long relationship, and that after their... 17.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-17T08:31+0000

2022-07-17T08:31+0000

2022-07-17T08:31+0000

ricky martin

puerto rico

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/11/1097392847_0:92:2621:1566_1920x0_80_0_0_9ee7b7b1ba81f2a84b94597bfd82969e.jpg

Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, who reportedly accused his uncle Ricky Martin of domestic abuse and incest, has a long history of criminal complaints against him, and once threatened to kill his female colleague, a report suggests.According to Puerto Rican journalist Fernando Velez, who presented an investigation into Sanchez, the young man has a restraining order filed against him, because he allegedly harassed Claudia Ramirez Martell, his coworker, threatening to destroy her life.Velez added that the website of the Puerto Rican judicial authorities show there were multiple cases filed against Dennis Sanchez Martinez, however, it is not clear if he is the same person.The journalist also said that both Dennis and his mother, Vanessa Martin (who is Ricky's half-sister), have "mental health problems." This echoes a statement from Ricky Martin's brother Eric, who also said his nephew suffered from "mental issues," as well as one from Martin's attorney Marty Singer.Earlier this month, a scandal erupted when a restraining order was filed against the pop idol. The document claimed that Martin was harassing his ex-boyfriend after a messy breakup, but the identity of the accuser remained concealed under Puerto Rican law. However, further reports said that the petitioner was actually the singer's 21-year-old nephew.The singer denied the accusations, and his attorney called the claims "untrue" and "disgusting." However, the pop star said he wouldn’t be addressing the issue due to legal reasons ahead of the trial, which is scheduled for July 21.While the domestic abuse allegations themselves are not pretty, incest may bring 50 years in jail under Puerto Rican law.

puerto rico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

ricky martin, puerto rico