International
https://sputniknews.com/20220717/rep-kinzinger-secret-service-need-to-cooperate-with-the-inspector-general-hand-over-texts-1097404652.html
Rep. Kinzinger: Secret Service Need to Cooperate with the Inspector General, Hand over Texts
Rep. Kinzinger: Secret Service Need to Cooperate with the Inspector General, Hand over Texts
The Secret Service has come under scrutiny for its role during the January 6, 2021 riots at the Capitol building. The agency claims that texts from January 5... 17.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-17T23:16+0000
2022-07-17T23:16+0000
adam kinzinger
donald trump
us secret service
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/01/1096848648_0:0:3093:1741_1920x0_80_0_0_f5c6f63092dfc23c042d2c4d93b969cc.jpg
Representative Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois said that it is “quite crazy” if it is true that the Secret Service deleted text messages from the day before and the day of the January 6 riots on the Capitol.Kinzinger is one of two Republicans on the House Select Committee that is investigating the January 6 riots. On CBS “Face the Nation” Kinzinger questioned the Secret Service’s explanation that the texts were lost due to a device switchover.The committee has subpoenaed the text messages and has set a deadline of Tuesday for the Secret Service to comply. Kinzinger then questioned the wisdom of allowing anything to be deleted from those days.Kinzinger stated that we would find out more on Tuesday when the deadline comes due. His feelings were echoed by Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren of California who is also on the House committee, during an interview with ABC.“I was shocked to hear that they didn’t back up their data before they reset their iPhones,” she stated. She would add, “that’s crazy. I don’t know why that would be.”Kinzinger also stated that the Secret Service has indicated that they will meet the deadline.Kinzinger added that he doesn’t know if the text will be relevant but that, “there is the question of why they are not cooperating with the [Department of Homeland Security Inspector General] and they need to.”Later in the interview, Kinzinger stated that if former President Trump were called to testify in front of the committee, the former president would have no issue lying to the committee, even if under oath.“Donald Trump has made it clear that he doesn’t mind not telling the truth. Let’s just put that mildly. He lies all the time. I wouldn’t put it past him to even lie under oath, so I’m not sure what the value is there.”
https://sputniknews.com/20220716/house-jan-6-committee-subpoenas-secret-service-over-alleged-missing-text-messages-on-capitol-breach-1097379539.html
https://sputniknews.com/20220715/intercept-dhs-inspector-general-says-secret-service-deleted-text-messages-from-jan-5--6-1097328695.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Ian DeMartino
Ian DeMartino
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/01/1096848648_50:0:2779:2047_1920x0_80_0_0_28924818874c3be2be1bd98fbe9c0967.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
adam kinzinger, donald trump, us secret service

Rep. Kinzinger: Secret Service Need to Cooperate with the Inspector General, Hand over Texts

23:16 GMT 17.07.2022
© AP Photo / J. Scott ApplewhiteRep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 23, 2022.
Rep. Adam Kinzinger, R-Ill., speaks as the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol continues to reveal its findings of a year-long investigation, at the Capitol in Washington, Thursday, June 23, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2022
© AP Photo / J. Scott Applewhite
Subscribe
International
India
Ian DeMartino
All materials
The Secret Service has come under scrutiny for its role during the January 6, 2021 riots at the Capitol building. The agency claims that texts from January 5 and 6 were deleted by accident during a device swap program.
Representative Adam Kinzinger, a Republican from Illinois said that it is “quite crazy” if it is true that the Secret Service deleted text messages from the day before and the day of the January 6 riots on the Capitol.
Kinzinger is one of two Republicans on the House Select Committee that is investigating the January 6 riots. On CBS “Face the Nation” Kinzinger questioned the Secret Service’s explanation that the texts were lost due to a device switchover.
“They also put out a statement saying ‘we only lost some of the texts and everything relevant to this investigation has been turned over.’ So those are very conflicting statements so we decided as a committee, ‘let’s requests these by Tuesday and we can make a decision.’”
FILE - Violent protesters, loyal to President Donald Trump, storm the Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021. A man who identified himself as a believer in the QAnon conspiracy theory was sentenced on Wednesday, Jan. 26, 2022, to three years and eight months in prison for assaulting police officers at the Capitol during last year's riot. Nicholas Languerand called himself a patriot, but the judge who sentenced him said the rioters who invaded the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, don't deserve that description. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File) - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.07.2022
House Jan. 6 Committee Subpoenas Secret Service Over Alleged Missing Text Messages on Capitol Breach
16 July, 12:44 GMT
The committee has subpoenaed the text messages and has set a deadline of Tuesday for the Secret Service to comply. Kinzinger then questioned the wisdom of allowing anything to be deleted from those days.
“In the very least, it is quite crazy that the Secret Service would actually end up deleting anything related to one of the more infamous days in American history, particularly when it comes to the role of the Secret Service.”
Kinzinger stated that we would find out more on Tuesday when the deadline comes due. His feelings were echoed by Democratic Representative Zoe Lofgren of California who is also on the House committee, during an interview with ABC.
“I was shocked to hear that they didn’t back up their data before they reset their iPhones,” she stated. She would add, “that’s crazy. I don’t know why that would be.”
Kinzinger also stated that the Secret Service has indicated that they will meet the deadline.
“From what we understand they said ‘we will meet this deadline’ … so either we get that stuff, if we end up getting the text, then obviously for whatever reason the [Inspector General] didn’t, now you have what you have. If we don't then it will call out the Secret Service as having said they have these texts, and they don’t.”
Secret Service agents watch the crowd as President Donald Trump addresses supporters during a campaign rally at the Ocala International Airport, Friday, Oct. 16, 2020, in Ocala, Fla. - Sputnik International, 1920, 15.07.2022
Intercept: DHS Inspector General Says Secret Service Deleted Text Messages From Jan 5 & 6
15 July, 03:22 GMT
Kinzinger added that he doesn’t know if the text will be relevant but that, “there is the question of why they are not cooperating with the [Department of Homeland Security Inspector General] and they need to.”
Later in the interview, Kinzinger stated that if former President Trump were called to testify in front of the committee, the former president would have no issue lying to the committee, even if under oath.
“Donald Trump has made it clear that he doesn’t mind not telling the truth. Let’s just put that mildly. He lies all the time. I wouldn’t put it past him to even lie under oath, so I’m not sure what the value is there.”
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала