Over 30 Dead Amid Tribal Clashes in Sudan’s Blue Nile State

Over 30 Dead Amid Tribal Clashes in Sudan’s Blue Nile State

DOHA (Sputnik) - The death toll from the tribal clashes in Sudan’s southern state of Blue Nile has gone up to 33; more than 100 people were injured, the... 17.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-17T02:16+0000

2022-07-17T02:16+0000

2022-07-17T02:17+0000

On Saturday, the Sudan Tribune reported that at least 14 people died and dozens were injured in the clashes.The health ministry said on social media late on Saturday night that 33 people died and at least 108 others were injured.Tribal tensions emerged in Sudan a week ago and have escalated in the eastern part of the Blue Nile region.On Friday, one of the tribal groups armed with firearms and knives raided the town of Qeissan, killing several merchants and a child, according to the Sudan Tribune.A local human rights activist told the media outlet that the clashes began with the murder of a man in one of Blue Nile’s districts, spurring armed clashes in the eastern part of the state.Another human rights activist said that the Hausa people were engulfed in clashes with the Falata tribe and the Angassana people. He told the Sudan Tribune that the clashes were caused by a land dispute between cattle farmers and agricultural tribes.

