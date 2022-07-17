International
https://sputniknews.com/20220717/over-30-dead-amid-tribal-clashes-in-sudans-blue-nile-state---health-ministry-1097389227.html
Over 30 Dead Amid Tribal Clashes in Sudan’s Blue Nile State
Over 30 Dead Amid Tribal Clashes in Sudan’s Blue Nile State
DOHA (Sputnik) - The death toll from the tribal clashes in Sudan’s southern state of Blue Nile has gone up to 33; more than 100 people were injured, the... 17.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-17T02:16+0000
2022-07-17T02:17+0000
sudan
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1091076618_0:178:3009:1871_1920x0_80_0_0_57934383885c32d555bafda2b9954bef.jpg
On Saturday, the Sudan Tribune reported that at least 14 people died and dozens were injured in the clashes.The health ministry said on social media late on Saturday night that 33 people died and at least 108 others were injured.Tribal tensions emerged in Sudan a week ago and have escalated in the eastern part of the Blue Nile region.On Friday, one of the tribal groups armed with firearms and knives raided the town of Qeissan, killing several merchants and a child, according to the Sudan Tribune.A local human rights activist told the media outlet that the clashes began with the murder of a man in one of Blue Nile’s districts, spurring armed clashes in the eastern part of the state.Another human rights activist said that the Hausa people were engulfed in clashes with the Falata tribe and the Angassana people. He told the Sudan Tribune that the clashes were caused by a land dispute between cattle farmers and agricultural tribes.
https://sputniknews.com/20220706/ethiopia-sudan-pledge-peaceful-resolution-of-border-conflict-at-nairobi-igad-summit-1097032562.html
sudan
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/1b/1091076618_139:0:2870:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_f119cdb6e89902dc3f369ec03a933517.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sudan

Over 30 Dead Amid Tribal Clashes in Sudan’s Blue Nile State

02:16 GMT 17.07.2022 (Updated: 02:17 GMT 17.07.2022)
© AP Photo / Hussein MallaSudanese soldiers from the Rapid Support Forces unit which led by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, the deputy head of the military council, secure the area where Dagalo attends a military-backed tribe's rally, in the East Nile province, Sudan, Saturday, June 22, 2019.
Sudanese soldiers from the Rapid Support Forces unit which led by Gen. Mohammed Hamdan Dagalo, the deputy head of the military council, secure the area where Dagalo attends a military-backed tribe's rally, in the East Nile province, Sudan, Saturday, June 22, 2019. - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2022
© AP Photo / Hussein Malla
Subscribe
International
India
DOHA (Sputnik) - The death toll from the tribal clashes in Sudan’s southern state of Blue Nile has gone up to 33; more than 100 people were injured, the country’s Federal Ministry of Health said.
On Saturday, the Sudan Tribune reported that at least 14 people died and dozens were injured in the clashes.
The health ministry said on social media late on Saturday night that 33 people died and at least 108 others were injured.
Tribal tensions emerged in Sudan a week ago and have escalated in the eastern part of the Blue Nile region.
Executive Secretary of the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) and Ethiopia's Former Minister of Foreign Affairs Workneh Gebeyahu (L) gestures next to Sudan's President of the Transitional Sovereignty Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan (C) and Ethiopia President Abiy Ahmed (R) during the 39th IGAD extraordinary summit in Nairobi on July 5, 2022. - Sputnik International, 1920, 06.07.2022
Ethiopia, Sudan Pledge ‘Peaceful Resolution’ of Border Conflict at Nairobi IGAD Summit
6 July, 22:06 GMT
On Friday, one of the tribal groups armed with firearms and knives raided the town of Qeissan, killing several merchants and a child, according to the Sudan Tribune.
A local human rights activist told the media outlet that the clashes began with the murder of a man in one of Blue Nile’s districts, spurring armed clashes in the eastern part of the state.
Another human rights activist said that the Hausa people were engulfed in clashes with the Falata tribe and the Angassana people. He told the Sudan Tribune that the clashes were caused by a land dispute between cattle farmers and agricultural tribes.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала