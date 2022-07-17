https://sputniknews.com/20220717/nearly-400-us-security-officers-involved-in-failed-operation-at-uvalde-school---reports-1097403947.html

Nearly 400 US Security Officers Involved in Failed Operation at Uvalde School - Reports

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Almost 400 members of various US law enforcement agencies were involved in the neutralization of the criminal, who in May killed 19... 17.07.2022, Sputnik International

The actions of the police at the time of the incident are strongly criticized by the public and the media for the fact that police officers waited for reinforcements for more than an hour and did not breach the classroom where a man shot children and teachers with an assault rifle.In total, 376 security officers were involved in the operation, including 149 officers from the United States Border Patrol, 14 from the Department of Homeland Security, and 91 from the Texas Department of Public Safety, the broadcaster said, citing Texas House investigative committee’s report on the incident.The report revealed a series of failures by multiple law enforcement agencies and "an overall lackadaisical approach" by authorities on the scene of the shooting, the broadcaster added.

