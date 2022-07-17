https://sputniknews.com/20220717/nato-weapons-double-civilian-casualties-in-dpr-jccc-expert-says-1097399599.html

NATO Weapons Double Civilian Casualties in DPR, JCCC Expert Says

NATO Weapons Double Civilian Casualties in DPR, JCCC Expert Says

DONETSK (Sputnik) - The number of civilian casualties in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) more than doubled after Ukraine was equipped with NATO's... 17.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-17T14:50+0000

2022-07-17T14:50+0000

2022-07-17T14:51+0000

ukraine

nato

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/01/13/1092364670_0:67:1281:787_1920x0_80_0_0_0329abe913034b396e860757866b9eed.jpg

"Since the start of the special operation, the DPR's territory has been shelled over 30 times with Tochka-U missiles, there were more than 400 cases of shelling with 155mm NATO munitions, and the enemy used HIMARS MLRS more than five times. We should note that once the [Ukrainian forces] started using NATO weapons, there has been a 2.5-fold increase in civilian casualties and destruction of civilian infrastructure," a military expert to the Joint Center on Control and Coordination of the ceasefire regime (JCCC) Sergey Pereverzev said.On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Lugansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian forces. Moscow and Kiev have made several attempts to negotiate a ceasefire, with a couple of meetings taking place in Turkey, and both exchanged several dozens of war prisoners. However, no agreement has been reached so far and the talks have been paused on Kiev's initiative.

https://sputniknews.com/20220604/nato-school-who-and-what-was-taught-by-western-military-instructors-in-ukraine-1096009667.html

ukraine

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

ukraine, nato