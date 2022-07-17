https://sputniknews.com/20220717/massive-wildfires-force-12000-to-flee-their-homes-in-france---photos-video-1097395424.html

Massive Wildfires Force 12,000 to Flee Their Homes in France - Photos, Video

Massive Wildfires Force 12,000 to Flee Their Homes in France - Photos, Video

Record-high temperatures hit Europe this weekend, surpassing 40C, with blazes erupting across the continent, triggering mass evacuations. 17.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-17T13:04+0000

2022-07-17T13:04+0000

2022-07-17T13:04+0000

europe

heatwave

wildfire

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/11/1097395998_0:63:3419:1986_1920x0_80_0_0_9ce03ab889c9c59f71dc0bd565e4a642.jpg

More than 12,000 people have been evacuated from the region of Gironde in south-western France as massive flames stirred by strong winds devastated the area. Another vast wildfire was reported south of Bordeaux.Other countries in the region have also reported a monstrous heatwave, with at least 3,000 people evacuated from their homes near the Costa del Sol, Spain, due to another wildfire. At the same time, Lissabon reported an astounding death toll, saying that at least 238 people died from the heat across Portugal, while at least 160 people were injured by wildfires in recent days.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Evgeny Mikhaylov https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e4/09/07/1080390164_0:0:1440:1440_100x100_80_0_0_46c187f2ab0908f86849a7d09a7def57.jpg

europe, heatwave, wildfire