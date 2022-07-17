International
Massive Wildfires Force 12,000 to Flee Their Homes in France - Photos, Video
Massive Wildfires Force 12,000 to Flee Their Homes in France - Photos, Video
Record-high temperatures hit Europe this weekend, surpassing 40C, with blazes erupting across the continent, triggering mass evacuations.
europe
heatwave
wildfire
More than 12,000 people have been evacuated from the region of Gironde in south-western France as massive flames stirred by strong winds devastated the area. Another vast wildfire was reported south of Bordeaux.Other countries in the region have also reported a monstrous heatwave, with at least 3,000 people evacuated from their homes near the Costa del Sol, Spain, due to another wildfire. At the same time, Lissabon reported an astounding death toll, saying that at least 238 people died from the heat across Portugal, while at least 160 people were injured by wildfires in recent days.
Massive Wildfires Force 12,000 to Flee Their Homes in France - Photos, Video

13:04 GMT 17.07.2022
A picture shows a tree burned by a wildfire in Tarascon, southeastern France, on July 15, 2022. - An investigation was opened on July 15 on a fire, now contained, which covered 1,000 hectares and burnt through at least 300 hectares of the Montagnette forest massif south of Avignon. The fire was triggered on July 14 by sparks generated on a railroad track by a passing freight train, the prefecture said.
A picture shows a tree burned by a wildfire in Tarascon, southeastern France, on July 15, 2022. - An investigation was opened on July 15 on a fire, now contained, which covered 1,000 hectares and burnt through at least 300 hectares of the Montagnette forest massif south of Avignon. The fire was triggered on July 14 by sparks generated on a railroad track by a passing freight train, the prefecture said. (Photo by CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU / AFP) - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2022
© AFP 2022 / CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU
Evgeny Mikhaylov - Sputnik International
Evgeny Mikhaylov
Record-high temperatures hit Europe this weekend, surpassing 40C, with blazes erupting across the continent, triggering mass evacuations.
More than 12,000 people have been evacuated from the region of Gironde in south-western France as massive flames stirred by strong winds devastated the area. Another vast wildfire was reported south of Bordeaux.

“We have a fire that will continue to spread as long as it is not stabilized,” said Vincent Ferrier, deputy prefect for Langon in Gironde.

Other countries in the region have also reported a monstrous heatwave, with at least 3,000 people evacuated from their homes near the Costa del Sol, Spain, due to another wildfire. At the same time, Lissabon reported an astounding death toll, saying that at least 238 people died from the heat across Portugal, while at least 160 people were injured by wildfires in recent days.
