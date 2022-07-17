Massive Wildfires Force 12,000 to Flee Their Homes in France - Photos, Video
© AFP 2022 / CLEMENT MAHOUDEAUA picture shows a tree burned by a wildfire in Tarascon, southeastern France, on July 15, 2022. - An investigation was opened on July 15 on a fire, now contained, which covered 1,000 hectares and burnt through at least 300 hectares of the Montagnette forest massif south of Avignon. The fire was triggered on July 14 by sparks generated on a railroad track by a passing freight train, the prefecture said. (Photo by CLEMENT MAHOUDEAU / AFP)
Record-high temperatures hit Europe this weekend, surpassing 40C, with blazes erupting across the continent, triggering mass evacuations.
More than 12,000 people have been evacuated from the region of Gironde in south-western France as massive flames stirred by strong winds devastated the area. Another vast wildfire was reported south of Bordeaux.
“We have a fire that will continue to spread as long as it is not stabilized,” said Vincent Ferrier, deputy prefect for Langon in Gironde.
Parts of Europe continue to see raging wildfires with extreme heat. The fire shown here is burning in southwestern France. Nearby Bordeaux, France reached a high of 97 °F Saturday. The forecast for Sunday is even hotter with a high of 102 °F.#heatwave #fire #France pic.twitter.com/b2Fong2ftD— WeatherNation (@WeatherNation) July 17, 2022
#Wildfires rage in #France and #Spain as #heatwaves sear #Europe pic.twitter.com/LvmcZrZQbI— Hans Solo (@thandojo) July 17, 2022
Other countries in the region have also reported a monstrous heatwave, with at least 3,000 people evacuated from their homes near the Costa del Sol, Spain, due to another wildfire. At the same time, Lissabon reported an astounding death toll, saying that at least 238 people died from the heat across Portugal, while at least 160 people were injured by wildfires in recent days.