LIVE UPDATES: Russia Eliminates US-Made HIMARS Rocket Launcher Using High-Precision Weapons
LIVE UPDATES: Russia Eliminates US-Made HIMARS Rocket Launcher Using High-Precision Weapons
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to stop the eight-year-long war being waged by Kiev against the Donbass republics
LIVE UPDATES: Russia Eliminates US-Made HIMARS Rocket Launcher Using High-Precision Weapons

10:14 GMT 17.07.2022
Russia launched its special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 to stop the eight-year-long war being waged by Kiev against the Donbass republics. President Putin called the actions of the Ukrainian military genocide, saying that the war criminals should be held accountable for their atrocities.
Russian forces and Donbass militia continue to press on after seizing control over the city of Lisichansk on July 3, thus liberating the last remaining piece of territory of the Lugansk People's Republic from Ukrainian troops.
However, the Ukrainian military continues to shell Donbass cities, including Donetsk. According to the DPR authorities, at least 256 civilians have been killed in these attacks since Ukrainian forces started the escalation in mid-February.
11:28 GMT 17.07.2022
Ukrainian Forces Shell Donetsk With 20 Grad Rockets
10:14 GMT 17.07.2022
Russia Eliminates US-Made HIMARS Rocket Launcher Using High-Precision Weapons, MoD Says
Russian forces have destroyed a US-made HIMARS rocket launcher in the city of Krasnoarmeysk northwest of Donetsk, the MoD announced on Sunday.
