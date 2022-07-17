https://sputniknews.com/20220717/labour-accuses-bojo-of-preparing-for-farewell-party-while-britain-boils-as-pm-skips-cobra-meetings-1097394907.html

Labour Accuses BoJo of Preparing for Farewell Party 'While Britain Boils' as PM Skips COBRA Meetings

Labour Accuses BoJo of Preparing for Farewell Party ‘While Britain Boils’ as PM Skips COBRA Meetings

17.07.2022

Outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to hold a lavish farewell party at the prime minister's country estate on Sunday, Sky News has cited an unnamed Tory source as saying.Chequers, which has been the official country residence of British prime ministers since 1921, has an indoor swimming pool and at least 1,000 acres of land. The mansion reportedly features 10 bedrooms and boasts a vast art collection, with 190 pieces dating from the early 16th century.A No 10 spokesperson did not deny information about Johnson hosting the goodbye party, saying, “as this is not relevant to government business there is nothing to add”.The remarks followed Johnson skipping emergency COBRA meetings on the record­-breaking heatwave, which is expected in southern England over the next few days. The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) earlier increased its heat health warning to level 4, which constitutes a “national emergency” amid forecasts of temperatures hitting 38.7C (101.7F) on Monday and Tuesday.Labour's deputy leader Angela Rayner was quick to accuse Johnson of going "missing in action again" as he "prepares to party while Britain boils". She berated BoJo for being “back to his old tricks of skipping important COBRA meetings,” in an apparent nod to the PM missing five Cobra meetings while the UK government sleepwalked into the COVID-19 pandemic two years ago.Johnson’s “farewell bash” is coming as the five remaining contestants in the Conservative leadership race are bracing for the second televised debates slated for later on Sunday. Eight candidates officially declared their leadership bids following Johnson’s resignation on July 7, but only five remained in the running after two rounds of voting. They include former Chancellor Rishi Sunak, Foreign Secretary Liz Truss, Trade Minister Penny Mordaunt, Equalities Minister Kemi Badenoch and Foreign Affairs Committee chair Tom Tugendhat.

