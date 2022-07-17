International
https://sputniknews.com/20220717/germany-france-4-other-countries-froze-almost-13bln-in-russian-assets-1097401201.html
Germany, France, 4 Other Countries Froze Almost $13Bln in Russian Assets
Germany, France, 4 Other Countries Froze Almost $13Bln in Russian Assets
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union froze 13.9 billion euros ($14 billion) in Russian assets since the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, EU... 17.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-17T15:56+0000
2022-07-17T15:58+0000
russia
european union
asset freeze
assets
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103343/31/1033433166_0:653:1365:1421_1920x0_80_0_0_0093e3503ad023dd67c979b7eeafc988.jpg
"There are six member states that are doing the work," Reynders told Bloomberg on Saturday, adding that Germany, France, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, and Luxembourg have frozen 12.7 billion euros in assets, while other countries have signaled they seized small amounts or none at all.Reynders also noted that he asked the EU to consider a proposal according to which the violation of sanctions would be regarded as a crime. According to him, it will allow European countries not only to freeze but also to seize assets.The European Parliament supported the proposal, and it is expected that the member-states will follow suit in the autumn, Reynders added.
https://sputniknews.com/20220319/how-biden-undermined-worlds-trust-in-us-dollar-by-freezing-russian-central-banks-assets-1094015216.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103343/31/1033433166_0:525:1365:1549_1920x0_80_0_0_ba070fd993ae9c2b140f159cf9869b38.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, european union, asset freeze, assets

Germany, France, 4 Other Countries Froze Almost $13Bln in Russian Assets

15:56 GMT 17.07.2022 (Updated: 15:58 GMT 17.07.2022)
© Sputnik / Mihail Kutusov / Go to the photo bankBanknotes and coins from all over the world
Banknotes and coins from all over the world - Sputnik International, 1920, 17.07.2022
© Sputnik / Mihail Kutusov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union froze 13.9 billion euros ($14 billion) in Russian assets since the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said, adding that only 6 countries account for almost all of this amount.
"There are six member states that are doing the work," Reynders told Bloomberg on Saturday, adding that Germany, France, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, and Luxembourg have frozen 12.7 billion euros in assets, while other countries have signaled they seized small amounts or none at all.
Reynders also noted that he asked the EU to consider a proposal according to which the violation of sanctions would be regarded as a crime. According to him, it will allow European countries not only to freeze but also to seize assets.
The European Parliament supported the proposal, and it is expected that the member-states will follow suit in the autumn, Reynders added.
An employee of the Korea Exchange Bank counts one hundred U.S. dollar notes during a photo opportunity at the bank's headquarters in Seoul April 28, 2010 - Sputnik International, 1920, 19.03.2022
How Biden Undermined World's Trust in US Dollar by Freezing Russian Central Bank’s Assets
19 March, 16:49 GMT
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала