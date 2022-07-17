https://sputniknews.com/20220717/germany-france-4-other-countries-froze-almost-13bln-in-russian-assets-1097401201.html
Germany, France, 4 Other Countries Froze Almost $13Bln in Russian Assets
Germany, France, 4 Other Countries Froze Almost $13Bln in Russian Assets
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union froze 13.9 billion euros ($14 billion) in Russian assets since the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, EU... 17.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-17T15:56+0000
2022-07-17T15:56+0000
2022-07-17T15:58+0000
russia
european union
asset freeze
assets
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103343/31/1033433166_0:653:1365:1421_1920x0_80_0_0_0093e3503ad023dd67c979b7eeafc988.jpg
"There are six member states that are doing the work," Reynders told Bloomberg on Saturday, adding that Germany, France, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, and Luxembourg have frozen 12.7 billion euros in assets, while other countries have signaled they seized small amounts or none at all.Reynders also noted that he asked the EU to consider a proposal according to which the violation of sanctions would be regarded as a crime. According to him, it will allow European countries not only to freeze but also to seize assets.The European Parliament supported the proposal, and it is expected that the member-states will follow suit in the autumn, Reynders added.
https://sputniknews.com/20220319/how-biden-undermined-worlds-trust-in-us-dollar-by-freezing-russian-central-banks-assets-1094015216.html
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/103343/31/1033433166_0:525:1365:1549_1920x0_80_0_0_ba070fd993ae9c2b140f159cf9869b38.jpg
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
russia, european union, asset freeze, assets
Germany, France, 4 Other Countries Froze Almost $13Bln in Russian Assets
15:56 GMT 17.07.2022 (Updated: 15:58 GMT 17.07.2022)
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union froze 13.9 billion euros ($14 billion) in Russian assets since the start of Russia’s military operation in Ukraine, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders said, adding that only 6 countries account for almost all of this amount.
"There are six member states that are doing the work," Reynders told Bloomberg on Saturday, adding that Germany, France, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, and Luxembourg have frozen 12.7 billion euros in assets, while other countries have signaled they seized small amounts or none at all.
Reynders also noted that he asked the EU to consider a proposal according to which the violation of sanctions would be regarded as a crime. According to him, it will allow European countries not only to freeze but also to seize assets
.
The European Parliament supported the proposal
, and it is expected that the member-states will follow suit in the autumn, Reynders added.