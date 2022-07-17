https://sputniknews.com/20220717/germany-france-4-other-countries-froze-almost-13bln-in-russian-assets-1097401201.html

Germany, France, 4 Other Countries Froze Almost $13Bln in Russian Assets

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The European Union froze 13.9 billion euros ($14 billion) in Russian assets since the start of Russia's military operation in Ukraine

"There are six member states that are doing the work," Reynders told Bloomberg on Saturday, adding that Germany, France, Ireland, Austria, Belgium, and Luxembourg have frozen 12.7 billion euros in assets, while other countries have signaled they seized small amounts or none at all.Reynders also noted that he asked the EU to consider a proposal according to which the violation of sanctions would be regarded as a crime. According to him, it will allow European countries not only to freeze but also to seize assets.The European Parliament supported the proposal, and it is expected that the member-states will follow suit in the autumn, Reynders added.

