Finland Sees No Increase in Tension With Russia Over NATO Integration

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - Finnish Foreign Minister Pekka Haavisto said on Sunday that there is no increase in tension in Finnish-Russian relations amid Finland’s... 17.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-17T16:55+0000

Helsinki believes that the Russian side could be provoked by the deployment of new weapons in Finland or the emergence of defense planning that Moscow may perceive as a threat, Haavisto told CNN.Our understanding is that right now Moscow is very concentrated on Ukraine, Haavisto added.

