Dust Storm Triggers Massive Pileup in Montana Leaving Six Dead Including Two Children

On Friday evening at least six people were killed when a dust storm triggered a 21-vehicle pileup on Interstate 90. Montana Highway Patrol Sergeant Jay Nelson said emergency crews were deployed to the scene to respond to the massive accident."It appears as though there were heavy winds, causing a dust storm with zero visibility," Nelson said.Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen added that the first responders are investigating the accident.The accident occurred just west of the city of Hardin and about 45 miles east of Billings at around 4:30 p.m., and prompted an overnight closure of I-90. The interstate has since reopened, highway patrol reported.The accident, which occurred on a popular two lane highway, involved personal vehicles such as sedans, trucks, camper vans, as well as large commercial vehicles such as tractor trailers. At least six of the vehicles involved in the crash were tractor trailers. Eyewitness Ariel Dehart said she saw a camper van ripped open in the pileup while driving past the accident. "The visibility was so poor and scary," Dehart said. "The air was warm and eerie. It was like wearing sepia-colored glasses. It was so crazy."Jose Strickland, another eyewitness, was able to stop his vehicle as the pileup occurred in front of him. He stayed for roughly 45 minutes after the pileup occurred and at one point assisted others in pulling an elderly man from his vehicle and placing him on a stretcher."Visibility dropped in an instant," Strickland wrote in a Facebook post about his experience. “We found ourselves skidding to a stop and everyone scrambling off the road to safety. My heart goes out to the families affected.”The dust storm responsible for the accident was powered by severe winds of up to 60 mph.

