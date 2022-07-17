https://sputniknews.com/20220717/donald-trump-might-end-up-being-bidens-best-hope-for-2024-bid---strategists-1097402622.html

Donald Trump Might End Up Being Biden's Best Hope for 2024 Bid - Strategists

Joe Biden's only hope for the 2024 presidential campaign might be... his long-standing Republican rival Donald Trump, according to some Democrat observers.Despite his less-than-impressive approval ratings, Biden still seems to be the only one who could beat Trump, according to a New York Times-Siena College poll, which showed the Democratic president enjoying a small 44-40 lead in a hypothetical rematch with Trump.Trump's potential candidacy would add “some life at a time when [Biden] really needs it,” according to the Democratic observers, because in Trump's absence, Biden's chances at re-election are estimated as quite low by experts from both parties. The majority of Democrats do not want him to run in 2024, and they are equally reluctant to support Kamala Harris' vice-presidential bid.But the former Republican president is still playing coy about his 2024 plans. Defeated by Biden in 2020, Trump has continued to insist that the presidential election was "stolen" from him. Earlier in the week, however, he hinted that he has already made the decision on whether to run or not, but stopped short of revealing what that decision was.The incumbent Democratic president, who is the oldest US president in the country’s history, has repeatedly indicated that he plans to run again, even though he will be 81 in 2024.

