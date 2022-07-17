https://sputniknews.com/20220717/bodies-of-all-8-crew-members-from-crashed-antonov-cargo-plane-found-in-greece---reports-1097404542.html

Bodies of All 8 Crew Members From Crashed Antonov Cargo Plane Found in Greece - Reports

ATHENS (Sputnik) - All eight crew members were found dead at the site of the crash of the Antonov An-12 transport aircraft in Greece, Greek media report. 17.07.2022, Sputnik International

On Saturday night, an Antonov cargo plane operated by a Ukrainian air carrier crashed in northern Greece, near the city of Kavala. There were no passengers on board. Serbian Defense Minister Nebojsa Stefanovic said on Sunday morning that all eight crew members died in the crash.The Greek ERT television channel reported on Sunday night that the bodies of all eight crew members had been located and were being transported to Komotini hospital for a forensic medical examination.According to Stefanovic, the An-12 cargo aircraft was carrying 11.5 tons of defense products of Serbian military equipment company Valir when it crashed near the Greek village of Palaiochori in the Paggaio municipality on Saturday night. The plane was headed from the Serbian city of Nis to Bangladesh.According to ERT, the aircraft’s pilot reported an engine failure and was cleared for an emergency landing at Kavala Airport, but the plane went off the radar ten nautical miles west of Kavala and eventually crashed after one of its engines caught fire.

