Weekly News Wrap-up; Senate Unveils Huge Pentagon Budget; Self Sanctions Implode EU/US Economies

John Bolton admitted plotting coups on behalf of the US government, Joe Biden travels to the Middle East, and Russia sanctions are destroying the EU. 16.07.2022, Sputnik International

Caleb Maupin, journalist and political analyst, joins us to discuss this week's important stories. President Biden says that Ukraine must be a strategic failure for Russia. Also, the House has given the Pentagon 37 billion dollars more than the president requested.Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News analyst, joins us to discuss President Biden's Middle East trip. Wyatt is reporting live from the Palestinian territories. He shares the results of countless interviews with citizens in the occupied lands.John Kiriakou, journalist, author and host of Political Misfits, joins us to discuss the Middle East. John is reporting on President Biden's meeting in Riyadh live from Saudi Arabia. Also, President Biden rejects progressive lawmakers' criticism of Israel.Dr. Colin Campbell, DC senior news correspondent, and Ray McGovern, Former CIA analyst and co-founder of Veteran Intelligence Professionals, join us to discuss this week's important news stories. The danger of missing Western armaments is rising in the US and the EU. Also, the White House is facing disastrous numbers amongst young voters, and inflation is growing out of control.Jim Kavanagh, writer at thepolemicist.net and CounterPunch, and Steve Poikonen, national organizer for Action4Assange, join us to discuss this week's stories. John Bolton has admitted to planning multiple coups on behalf of the United States. Also, Russia sanctions are backfiring catastrophically on the EU, and the battle of narratives moves towards the side of the nation that is winning on the battlefield in Ukraine.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

