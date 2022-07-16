https://sputniknews.com/20220716/tucker-carlson-claims-biden-was-on-cognitive-drugs-during-2020-campaign-1097374916.html
Tucker Carlson Claims Biden Was on Cognitive Drugs During 2020 Campaign
US President Joe Biden is notorious for his frequent gaffes and slip-ups during public appearances, with many people suggesting that the only thing that helps the president avoid complete disaster is cognitive-boosting medication.
US President Joe Biden was using "pills" during his 2020 campaign in order to enhance his cognitive performance before public appearances, Fox News host Tucker Carlson has claimed, citing a witness familiar with the matter.
"His staff, supervised by Dr. Jill, his wife, was giving him pills before every public appearance. Checking the time, and at the certain hour giving him a dose of something," Carlson said.
He also claimed that his source noted Biden was "like a small child" before taking his alleged medication.
"You could not communicate with him, he changed completely because he was on drugs and he clearly still is on drugs," Carlson continued.
Before the "pills" allegation, the conservative pundit claimed that Biden is suffering from dementia and is "incapacitated."
This is not the first time the US president has been accused of using cognitive enhancers; for instance, during his failed re-election campaign, Donald Trump claimed that his then-Democratic rival used drugs in order to survive debates.
"I mean there's possibly drugs. I don't know how you can go from being so bad where you can't even get out a sentence," Trump said in September 2020.
Biden has vehemently denied the claims, with his most recent health report
from the White House physician stating that he only takes medication for his irregular heart beat, high cholesterol, and seasonal allergies, with none of these things being cognitive boosters.
Still, the US president remains infamously gaffe-prone, with almost every single one of his public appearance being rich in mistakes and slip-ups. Most recently, he urged
Americans and Israelis to "keep alive the truth and honor of the Holocaust" when he was delivering a speech in Tel Aviv.