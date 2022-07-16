https://sputniknews.com/20220716/tucker-carlson-claims-biden-was-on-cognitive-drugs-during-2020-campaign-1097374916.html

Tucker Carlson Claims Biden Was on Cognitive Drugs During 2020 Campaign

Tucker Carlson Claims Biden Was on Cognitive Drugs During 2020 Campaign

US President Joe Biden is notorious for his frequent gaffes and slip-ups during public appearances, with many people suggesting that the only thing that helps... 16.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-16T11:51+0000

2022-07-16T11:51+0000

2022-07-16T11:51+0000

us

tucker carlson

joe biden

medications

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/10/1097375117_0:173:3073:1901_1920x0_80_0_0_2cebcd0071366092f425ab853ff14874.jpg

US President Joe Biden was using "pills" during his 2020 campaign in order to enhance his cognitive performance before public appearances, Fox News host Tucker Carlson has claimed, citing a witness familiar with the matter.He also claimed that his source noted Biden was "like a small child" before taking his alleged medication.Before the "pills" allegation, the conservative pundit claimed that Biden is suffering from dementia and is "incapacitated." This is not the first time the US president has been accused of using cognitive enhancers; for instance, during his failed re-election campaign, Donald Trump claimed that his then-Democratic rival used drugs in order to survive debates.Biden has vehemently denied the claims, with his most recent health report from the White House physician stating that he only takes medication for his irregular heart beat, high cholesterol, and seasonal allergies, with none of these things being cognitive boosters.Still, the US president remains infamously gaffe-prone, with almost every single one of his public appearance being rich in mistakes and slip-ups. Most recently, he urged Americans and Israelis to "keep alive the truth and honor of the Holocaust" when he was delivering a speech in Tel Aviv.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, tucker carlson, joe biden, medications