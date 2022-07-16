https://sputniknews.com/20220716/the-great-jim-thorpe-restored-as-the-sole-winner-of-the-1912-decathlon-and-pentathlon-1097367903.html

The Great Jim Thorpe Restored as the Sole Winner of the 1912 Decathlon and Pentathlon

While professional athletes are now a mainstay of the Olympic games, they were banned from participating until 1986. 16.07.2022, Sputnik International

The late, great Olympic hero Jim Thorpe has had his medals restored, more than a century after they were stripped from him.Thorpe is to this day considered one of the greatest athletes of all time. He excelled at over a dozen sports and won gold in both of the events he participated in during the 1912 Stockholm games.Thorpe, who was Native American, was stripped of his decathlon and pentathlon medals after it was revealed that he previously made $25 a week playing minor league baseball a few years earlier. While Olympic rules at that time had a strict adherence to amateurism that prevented professional athletes from participating in the games, many felt that the decision was racially motivated.The decision was announced on Friday and comes 40 years after the International Olympic Committee restored Thorpe as a co-winner of the events. That never satisfied his supporters who wanted him to be restored as the sole winner.The change was first reported by Indian Country Today on Thursday, when the publication noticed that the IOC’s website had been updated to make Thorpe the sole winner of the two events.When the alternative winners were announced after Thorpe was stripped of his medals, both Hugo Wieslander of Sweden and Ferdinand Bie of Norway expressed hesitation before reluctantly accepting the medals. The IOC’s decision came after a charity named after Thorpe’s native name, the Bright Path Strong organization, consulted with the National Olympic Committees of both countries and the family of Wieslander. The IOC statement did not mention if they contacted Bie’s family or if he has surviving family members.Thorpe’s original name was Wa-Tho-Huk, which translates to “Bright Path.”Bie and Wieslander will now be demoted to co-silver medal winners in their respective events. The previous silver and bronze medal winners will not be demoted.The adjustment will not be limited to the Olympic records. World Athletics, the international sports federation for track and field, will also update its records to reflect the change.Thorpe passed away in 1953, well before the IOC updated his status to co-winner in 1982 and presented his medals to his children during a ceremony with the US Olympic Committee.But he did not wallow in the injustice committed against him. After being stripped of the medals, Thorpe returned to baseball, this time playing in the major leagues for six years, suiting up for the New York Giants, Cincinnati Reds, and Boston Braves. Once he finished his baseball career, the multisport athlete then went on to play professional football for the New York Giants and five other teams until the age of 41. He also played for a traveling basketball team called the “World Famous Indians,” though much of his basketball career is lost to history. Jim Thorpe was posthumously inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1963.

