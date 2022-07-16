International
LIVE: G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors Hold Press Conference in Bali
https://sputniknews.com/20220716/source-suggests-that-russian-tornado-s-smart-missiles-surpass-us-himars-munitions-1097375654.html
Source Suggests That Russian Tornado-S Smart Missiles Surpass US HIMARS Munitions
Source Suggests That Russian Tornado-S Smart Missiles Surpass US HIMARS Munitions
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Precision-guided munition of the Russian Tornado-S multiple rocket launcher have demonstrated high accuracy and efficiency in Ukraine and... 16.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-16T10:54+0000
2022-07-16T10:54+0000
russia
tornado
himars
high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102500/10/1025001012_0:0:3102:1745_1920x0_80_0_0_9474a174f196691ca9035298d1182958.jpg
The source added that the precision-guided munition of Tornado-S surpass the equivalent weapons of the US HIMARS in terms of the firing range, the warhead power capacity and accuracy.According to open sources, precision-guided missiles 9M544 and 9M549 have been developed for the Tornado-S systems, which have an increased firing range of 120 kilometers (74,5 miles) and a circular error probability radius of 5-7 meters (16-23 feet). The Tornado-S was created on the basis of the Smerch system, developed in the Soviet Union, and has been supplied to the Russian military since 2019.
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
1920
1080
true
1920
1440
true
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102500/10/1025001012_243:0:2974:2048_1920x0_80_0_0_28e8d940302c37165d941be4e74cc23c.jpg
1920
1920
true
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
russia, tornado, himars, high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)

Source Suggests That Russian Tornado-S Smart Missiles Surpass US HIMARS Munitions

10:54 GMT 16.07.2022
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov / Go to the photo bankTroops load a Tornado multiple launch rocket system during the artillery drill of the 5th Army at Sergeyevsky base, Russia's Primorye Territory
Troops load a Tornado multiple launch rocket system during the artillery drill of the 5th Army at Sergeyevsky base, Russia's Primorye Territory - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.07.2022
© Sputnik / Vitaliy Ankov
/
Go to the photo bank
Subscribe
International
India
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Precision-guided munition of the Russian Tornado-S multiple rocket launcher have demonstrated high accuracy and efficiency in Ukraine and have an advantage over the smart weapons of the US HIMARS (High Mobility Artillery Rocket System), an informed source told Sputnik.

"Within the special military operation in Ukraine, Russian missile forces and artillery successfully use precision-guided munitions of Tornado-S. These weapons guarantee high accuracy and effectiveness against targets, in particular, when destroying militants of Ukrainian nationalist groups and hitting artillery positions during counter-battery fire," the source said.

The source added that the precision-guided munition of Tornado-S surpass the equivalent weapons of the US HIMARS in terms of the firing range, the warhead power capacity and accuracy.
© US Navy/YouTubeHIMARS at sea
HIMARS at sea - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.07.2022
HIMARS at sea
© US Navy/YouTube
According to open sources, precision-guided missiles 9M544 and 9M549 have been developed for the Tornado-S systems, which have an increased firing range of 120 kilometers (74,5 miles) and a circular error probability radius of 5-7 meters (16-23 feet). The Tornado-S was created on the basis of the Smerch system, developed in the Soviet Union, and has been supplied to the Russian military since 2019.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала