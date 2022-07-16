https://sputniknews.com/20220716/source-suggests-that-russian-tornado-s-smart-missiles-surpass-us-himars-munitions-1097375654.html

Source Suggests That Russian Tornado-S Smart Missiles Surpass US HIMARS Munitions

Source Suggests That Russian Tornado-S Smart Missiles Surpass US HIMARS Munitions

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Precision-guided munition of the Russian Tornado-S multiple rocket launcher have demonstrated high accuracy and efficiency in Ukraine and... 16.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-16T10:54+0000

2022-07-16T10:54+0000

2022-07-16T10:54+0000

russia

tornado

himars

high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/102500/10/1025001012_0:0:3102:1745_1920x0_80_0_0_9474a174f196691ca9035298d1182958.jpg

The source added that the precision-guided munition of Tornado-S surpass the equivalent weapons of the US HIMARS in terms of the firing range, the warhead power capacity and accuracy.According to open sources, precision-guided missiles 9M544 and 9M549 have been developed for the Tornado-S systems, which have an increased firing range of 120 kilometers (74,5 miles) and a circular error probability radius of 5-7 meters (16-23 feet). The Tornado-S was created on the basis of the Smerch system, developed in the Soviet Union, and has been supplied to the Russian military since 2019.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

russia, tornado, himars, high mobility artillery rocket system (himars)