Scientific Collaboration Between Russia, West Should Continue for Environment's Sake, Scholars Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik), Kirill Krasilnikov - Scientific collaboration between Western and Russian researchers has taken a hit amid the ongoing conflict in Ukraine... 16.07.2022, Sputnik International

One of the unexpected casualties in the ongoing conflict between Moscow and the West became the scientific work to further advance human knowledge of the Arctic region, where Russia's role was especially significant in such areas as permafrost research. Russia also controls a significant portion of the Arctic, making it a vital partner for climate and environmental monitoring in the region. Its exclusion threatens to leave Western researchers without information necessary for their work.Cooperation between Russian and Western scientists has been taking place in diverse fields, including the Arctic Council, an intergovernmental forum that aims to promote partnership and coordination between regional states. However, in March seven Western members — Canada, Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden and the United States — suspended their participation in the platform, only to resume the work in June on projects that do not involve Russia.Cooperation Under ThreatSome of those collaborative efforts span decades, as is the case of Terry Callaghan, a professor of Arctic ecology at the University of Sheffield. Professor Callaghan worked with his Russian colleagues to set up the Russian component of the EU-funded INTERACT pan-Arctic network, which includes 89 research stations — 21 of them were Russian — that annually host approximately 15,000 researchers.The professor also pointed to other forms of contribution by his Russian colleagues to INTERACT's activities, such as making outreach material available to schools in 60 countries and a special volume of the Ambio journal published by the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, "a product of collaboration between INTERACT and the Siberian Environmental Change Network (SecNet)."Another example of an international scientific partnership between scientists is the Beringia Shared Heritage Program of the US National Parks Service, which has been going on for over 30 years and is dedicated to promoting cooperation in conservation of the region's natural resources and cultural heritage.One of the beneficiaries of this program is Donald Anderson, a senior scientist at the Biology Department of the Woods Hole Oceanographic Institution, who studies harmful algal bloom (HAB), a phenomenon when photosynthetic eukaryotic organisms known as algae begin an uncontrolled growth in water producing toxins harmful to humans and animals.While conducting research in the Alaskan Arctic, Anderson and his colleagues faced the issue of the Russia-US maritime boundary, which stops them from tracing the toxic organism, preventing a full assessment of the problem. To overcome the issue, Anderson obtained funding from the program for a project "to facilitate exchanges of samples, methods, and analysis between my team and those from a group studying HABs in Vladivostok (led by Dr. Tatiana Orlova, National Scientific Center of Marine Biology, Far Eastern Branch, Russian Academy of Sciences)."Uncertain FutureAccording to Callaghan, European researchers face the issues of funding, institutional and personal constraints that undermine their collaboration with Russian colleagues. These include funding organizations such as the European Union cutting ties with Russia's state-owned institutions, making impossible cooperation that requires expenditure, institutions banning contact of their employees with Russian colleagues and individual scientists making a conscious decision to end collaborations. Nevertheless, scientific cooperation and data sharing in his field is persisting albeit at a reduced rate and at the individual level, he added.Meanwhile, Troy Bouffard, the director of the Center for Arctic Security and Resilience at the University of Alaska Fairbanks, does not think scientific cooperation with Russia has much potential in the near future as "a combination of Russian bans and western aversions related to such activities makes it very difficult to imagine how to overcome this massive scientific divestment."The expert suggested that scientific communities should be shielded from geopolitical issues, citing the example of coast guard agencies being able to continue their shared maritime security efforts.Anderson, for his part, hopes that the current situation will not result in a long-term exclusion of Russian scientists from the international efforts to research the Arctic.

