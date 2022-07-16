https://sputniknews.com/20220716/russian-defense-minister-orders-to-boost-offensive-to-prevent-ukrainian-strikes-against-civilians-1097370764.html

Russian Defense Minister Orders to Boost Offensive to Prevent Ukrainian Strikes Against Civilians

Kiev's troops have been targeting civilian infrastructure over the past months, which has led to multiple deaths in Donbass and in the Kherson region. 16.07.2022, Sputnik International

Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who paid a visit to the Russian military performing their duty amid the special op in Ukraine, said that the troops should increase their activity in order to stop Kiev's attacks against the civilian population.This comes mere days after the Ukrainian forces shelled the town of Novaya Kahovka in Kherson Region with dozens of rockets. While the air defenses managed to intercept most of them, the attack claimed three lives and injured at least 38.

