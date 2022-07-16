https://sputniknews.com/20220716/russian-defense-minister-orders-to-boost-offensive-to-prevent-ukrainian-strikes-against-civilians-1097370764.html
Russian Defense Minister Orders to Boost Offensive to Prevent Ukrainian Strikes Against Civilians
Kiev's troops have been targeting civilian infrastructure over the past months, which has led to multiple deaths in Donbass and in the Kherson region. 16.07.2022, Sputnik International
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who paid a visit to the Russian military performing their duty amid the special op in Ukraine, said that the troops should increase their activity in order to stop Kiev's attacks against the civilian population.This comes mere days after the Ukrainian forces shelled the town of Novaya Kahovka in Kherson Region with dozens of rockets. While the air defenses managed to intercept most of them, the attack claimed three lives and injured at least 38.
07:00 GMT 16.07.2022 (Updated: 07:15 GMT 16.07.2022)
Kiev's troops have been targeting civilian infrastructure over the past months, which has led to multiple deaths in Donbass and in the Kherson region.
Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, who paid a visit to the Russian military performing their duty amid the special op in Ukraine, said that the troops should increase their activity in order to stop Kiev's attacks against the civilian population.
"The head of the Russian defense ministry gave the instructions to further boost the actions of the groups in all operational areas in order to exclude the possibility of the Kiev regime launching massive rocket and artillery strikes targeting civilian infrastructure and residents of Donbass and other regions," an official statement read.
This comes mere days after the Ukrainian forces shelled the town of Novaya Kahovka in Kherson Region with dozens of rockets. While the air defenses managed to intercept most of them, the attack claimed three lives and injured at least 38.