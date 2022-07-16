https://sputniknews.com/20220716/ricky-martin-may-face-50-years-in-prison-for-alleged-abuse-against-his-nephew-reports-say-1097375787.html

Ricky Martin May Face 50 Years in Prison for Alleged Abuse Against His Nephew, Reports Say

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Ricky Martin, a famous Puerto Rican singer, got embroiled in a sex scandal involving his nephew, Spanish news agency Marca reported

In early July, Puerto Rican media reported that the police had confirmed issuing a restraining order against Martin in light of a domestic violence complaint filed by an anonymous individual. Now Eric Martin, one the singer's brothers, broke the silence, revealing that the complainant is Dennis Yadiel Sanchez, Ricky Martin's 21-year-old nephew, Marca reported. He also said that the young man has been separated from the family for a long time and suffers from mental health problems.Martin purportedly used physical and psychological violence against Sanchez for seven months, the media claimed, citing the victim.If proven guilty, the singer may face 50 years in prison for what Puerto Rican law qualifies as incestuous relationship.Martin's attorney, Marty Singer, told New York Post that these allegations are false.Enrique Martin Morales, widely known by his stage name Ricky Martin, is a Puerto Rican singer and actor who was popular in the 1990s. He is a winner of seven Grammy awards and has Spanish citizenship. Martin has been in a same-sex marriage since 2017, and is raising four surrogate children.The legal proceedings are set to begin on July 21.

