Reports: Antonov Cargo Plane Crashes in Northern Greece

ATHENS (Sputnik) - An Antonov cargo aircraft operated by a Ukrainian air carrier has crashed in northern Greece, Greek media report. 16.07.2022, Sputnik International
The plane was flying from Serbia to Jordan, there were passengers on board, the ERT television channel said on Saturday night.The aircraft’s pilot reported an engine failure and was cleared for an emergency landing at Kavala Airport, but the plane went off the radar ten nautical miles west of Kavala, ERT said.The Antonov aircraft was eventually found near the village of Palaiochori in the Paggaio municipality.Firefighters and medical workers are on their way.Witnesses told ERT that the plane crashed into a corn field and caught on fire after a series of explosions.
The plane was flying from Serbia to Jordan, there were passengers on board, the ERT television channel said on Saturday night.
The aircraft’s pilot reported an engine failure and was cleared for an emergency landing at Kavala Airport, but the plane went off the radar ten nautical miles west of Kavala, ERT said.
The Antonov aircraft was eventually found near the village of Palaiochori in the Paggaio municipality.
Firefighters and medical workers are on their way.
Witnesses told ERT that the plane crashed into a corn field and caught on fire after a series of explosions.