LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Shelling Killed Seven People in DPR Over Past Day, Authorities Say
Since the beginning of the military op, Russian forces have eliminated 253 Ukrainian warplanes, 137 helicopters, 1,534 drones, as well as 4,060 tanks and other armored vehicles.
Russian forces and Donbass militia continue to advance, pressing Ukrainian forces back after earlier this month they liberated the Lugansk People's Republic territory from Kiev's troops, seizing control over the city of Lisichansk.
However, Ukrainian military continues to target the Donbass cities, including Donetsk.