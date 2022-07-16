International
BREAKING: Russian Defense Minister Orders to Boost Offensive to Prevent Ukrainian Strikes Against Civilians
LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Shelling Killed Seven People in DPR Over Past Day, Authorities Say
Since the beginning of the military op, Russian forces have eliminated 253 Ukrainian warplanes, 137 helicopters, 1,534 drones, as well as 4,060 tanks and other... 16.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-16T06:19+0000
2022-07-16T06:19+0000
russia, ukraine, donbass
Ukrainian servicemen fire from a 152-mm D-20 howitzer cannon at an artillery range in the village of Devichki, Kiev region. - Sputnik International

LIVE UPDATES: Ukrainian Shelling Killed Seven People in DPR Over Past Day, Authorities Say

06:19 GMT 16.07.2022
Since the beginning of the military op, Russian forces have eliminated 253 Ukrainian warplanes, 137 helicopters, 1,534 drones, as well as 4,060 tanks and other armored vehicles.
Russian forces and Donbass militia continue to advance, pressing Ukrainian forces back after earlier this month they liberated the Lugansk People's Republic territory from Kiev's troops, seizing control over the city of Lisichansk.
However, Ukrainian military continues to target the Donbass cities, including Donetsk.
06:25 GMT 16.07.2022
Ukrainian Shelling Killed Seven People in DPR Over Past Day, Authorities Say
