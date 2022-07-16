https://sputniknews.com/20220716/live-from-jeddah-as-president-biden-visits-saudi-arabia-1097372455.html
Live From Jeddah as President Biden Visits Saudi Arabia
Live From Jeddah as President Biden Visits Saudi Arabia
The American president previously stressed that he did not regret calling the Kingdom a "pariah state" and criticizing Riyadh for a range of issues, including... 16.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-16T08:42+0000
2022-07-16T08:42+0000
2022-07-16T08:50+0000
joe biden
us
saudi arabia
jeddah
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/10/1097372560_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_6dcd0f4d8e905b2ed31ead4e1cb94be6.jpg
Sputnik is live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as Joe Biden visits the Gulf nation amid his trip to the Middle East. The US president is expected to participate in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit and meet the Iraqi, Egyptian and UAE leaders.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
saudi arabia
jeddah
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/10/1097372560_240:0:1680:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_71a430ec471225a6df02ba91eac326bf.jpg
US President Joe Biden visits Saudi Arabia
US President Joe Biden visits Saudi Arabia
2022-07-16T08:42+0000
true
PT1S
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
joe biden, us, saudi arabia, jeddah, видео
Live From Jeddah as President Biden Visits Saudi Arabia
08:42 GMT 16.07.2022 (Updated: 08:50 GMT 16.07.2022)
The American president previously stressed that he did not regret calling the Kingdom a "pariah state" and criticizing Riyadh for a range of issues, including the death of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi, the military campaign in Yemen and human rights issues.
Sputnik is live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as Joe Biden visits the Gulf nation amid his trip to the Middle East. The US president is expected to participate in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit and meet the Iraqi, Egyptian and UAE leaders.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates: