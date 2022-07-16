https://sputniknews.com/20220716/live-from-jeddah-as-president-biden-visits-saudi-arabia-1097372455.html

Live From Jeddah as President Biden Visits Saudi Arabia

Live From Jeddah as President Biden Visits Saudi Arabia

The American president previously stressed that he did not regret calling the Kingdom a "pariah state" and criticizing Riyadh for a range of issues, including... 16.07.2022, Sputnik International

Sputnik is live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as Joe Biden visits the Gulf nation amid his trip to the Middle East. The US president is expected to participate in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) summit and meet the Iraqi, Egyptian and UAE leaders.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia

