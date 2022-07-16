International
Ivana Trump's Death Caused by Accident - Reports
Ivana Trump's Death Caused by Accident - Reports
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Businesswoman Ivana Trump, ex-wife to former US President Donald Trump and mother to Trump children Eric, Ivanka, and Donald Jr., has died
Trump informed of the death of his ex-wife at her Upper East Side home on social media on Thursday.According to the report, Ivana Trump has died of blunt impact injuries to her torso.The media also cited law enforcement officials familiar with the matter as saying that the police were investigating whether the businesswoman had fallen down the stairs at her home.Ivana Trump, born in Czechoslovakia, was working as a model when she met Donald in 1976. The two married one year later in 1977. The couple’s relationship received worldwide publicity up and through their divorce in 1992.Ivana also worked in major roles at the Trump Organization, including executive vice president for interior design, in addition to independent business ventures in fashion and beauty products.
Ivana Trump's Death Caused by Accident - Reports

© AP Photo / Michael ZornIvana Trump
Ivana Trump - Sputnik International, 1920, 16.07.2022
© AP Photo / Michael Zorn
MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Businesswoman Ivana Trump, ex-wife to former US President Donald Trump and mother to Trump children Eric, Ivanka, and Donald Jr., has died accidentally, The New York Times reported on Saturday, citing New York City's chief medical examiner.
Trump informed of the death of his ex-wife at her Upper East Side home on social media on Thursday.
According to the report, Ivana Trump has died of blunt impact injuries to her torso.
The media also cited law enforcement officials familiar with the matter as saying that the police were investigating whether the businesswoman had fallen down the stairs at her home.
Ivana Trump announces the new Italiano Diet to stay healthy and fight obesity at the Oak Room at the Plaza Hotel on Wednesday, June 13, 2018, in New York - Sputnik International, 1920, 14.07.2022
Ivana Trump, First Wife of Former US President Donald Trump, Has Died
14 July, 19:53 GMT
Ivana Trump, born in Czechoslovakia, was working as a model when she met Donald in 1976. The two married one year later in 1977. The couple’s relationship received worldwide publicity up and through their divorce in 1992.
Ivana also worked in major roles at the Trump Organization, including executive vice president for interior design, in addition to independent business ventures in fashion and beauty products.
