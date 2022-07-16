https://sputniknews.com/20220716/india-bjp-stages-protest-against-tmc-parliamentarians-goddess-kali-remarks---1097376578.html

India: BJP Stages Protest Against TMC Parliamentarian’s Goddess Kali Remarks

India: BJP Stages Protest Against TMC Parliamentarian’s Goddess Kali Remarks

West Bengal’s Trinamool Congress Party parliamentarian Mahua Moitra caused outrage when she chimed in on a controversial movie poster depicting the Goddess... 16.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-16T12:19+0000

2022-07-16T12:19+0000

2022-07-16T12:19+0000

india

india

west bengal

politics

politics

politics

politics

domestic politics

religion

religion and politics

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0a/1097152735_0:24:3071:1751_1920x0_80_0_0_b7db328e51f5438855226523a6205c08.jpg

Upping the ante against Trinamool Congress Party (TMC) parliamentarian Mahua Moitra over her remarks concerning the Goddess Kali, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a large protest in the Indian state of West Bengal on Saturday.Leading the female-led protest in the Bowbazar area of the state, the president of the BJP’s Mahila Morcha (women’s wing), Tanuja Chakraborty, accused state police of inaction."We demand the police should take action against Mahua Moitra. We lodged a complaint on July 6. Why did they not take any action against her? Police are acting as TMC's men," she said while talking to the press.Protesters also set Moitra’s effigy ablaze in front of Bowbazar police station.Controversy Over Moitra's RemarkTMC parliamentarian Moitra came under criticism earlier this month when she said that she understands Goddess Kali to be a meat-eating and alcohol-accepting goddess.She made the statement while speaking about a controversial poster of a movie by the Madurai-born and Toronto-based filmmaker Leena Manimekalai in which Goddess Kali is depicted as a woman smoking a cigarette and holding a LGBTQ flag."Kali, to me, is a meat-eating, alcohol-accepting goddess. You have the freedom to imagine your goddess. There are some places where whiskey is offered to the gods and in some other places it would be blasphemy," Moitra said.Her statement invited ire from the BJP, as well as some Hindu groups, with numerous police complaints filed against the lawmaker.Want to know more? Check out our Koo & Telegram accounts!

india

west bengal

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Rahul Trivedi https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/05/12/1082926121_0:-1:627:627_100x100_80_0_0_d882e1a63f627c25b7a534fb8b8234d7.jpg

india, india, west bengal, politics, politics, politics, politics, domestic politics, religion, religion and politics, bharatiya janata party (bjp)