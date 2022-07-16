https://sputniknews.com/20220716/house-lawmakers-introduce-bill-to-help-resolve-puerto-ricos-political-status-1097375249.html

House Lawmakers Introduce Bill to Help Resolve Puerto Rico’s ‘Political Status’

House lawmakers have rolled out a bill on Puerto Rico that would not include its current status as the US’ incorporated territory, but will allow the Caribbean island’s residents to choose between three options, statehood for the island, its independence from the US, and Puerto Rico’s “sovereignty in free association” with America.The bill, set to be called the Puerto Rico Status Act, was formally introduced by Democrat Raal Grijalva, the chairman of the House Natural Resources Committee. He said in a statement on Friday that “finding a resolution to Puerto Rico’s political status” has been one of his top priorities.According to the bill, Puerto Ricans would head to the polls on November 5, 2023, to vote on a federally-sponsored plebiscite with all three options on the ballot. A runoff will be held in March 2024 if any option fails to get more than 50 percent of the votes in the first round.Ahead of the voting, the bill should get the go-ahead from Congress before a new legislature is announced following midterm elections in November.If the island picks statehood, the US citizenship of Puerto Ricans would come under the protection of the country’s Constitution and become essentially irrevocable, prompting Washington to begin the process of admitting Puerto Rico as the nation's 51st state.The independence option stipulates that Puerto Ricans, who are already US citizens, would be allowed to keep their citizenship; their children, however, would not be allowed to inherit US citizenship or nationality.Under free association, Puerto Ricans who are already US citizens would keep their citizenship and would pass it down to their children if both parents are US citizens for as long as the first articles of the free association option last.The island has been a US possession since 1898, when William McKinley’s administration seized the colony at the end of the Spanish-American War. Puerto Ricans have been US citizens since 1917, but they cannot vote in the US presidential elections. Although the oldest colony in the world is exempt from the country’s federal income tax, it gets less federal funding than US states.

