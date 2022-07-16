https://sputniknews.com/20220716/help-yourself-momma-bear-and-her-cub-break-into-california-home-on-donut-grab---video-1097380115.html
Help Yourself: Momma Bear and Her Cub Break Into California Home on Donut Grab - Video
Unusual intruders surprised a woman in Monrovia, California, in her home, when a momma bear and her cub broke into the house by removing a window screen to snatch some donuts from a kitchen counter. A short clip shows the animals helping themselves to the sweets like it is no big deal and they eat donuts every day in the forest.
People often travel to the wild parts of the country to relax and forget about every-day cares and problems. Well, it seems that sometimes wildlife also pays us a visit to get something in return.
