Help Yourself: Momma Bear and Her Cub Break Into California Home on Donut Grab - Video

People often travel to the wild parts of the country to relax and forget about every-day cares and problems. Well, it seems that sometimes wildlife also pays... 16.07.2022, Sputnik International

Unusual intruders surprised a woman in Monrovia, California, in her home, when a momma bear and her cub broke into the house by removing a window screen to snatch some donuts from a kitchen counter. A short clip shows the animals helping themselves to the sweets like it is no big deal and they eat donuts every day in the forest.

