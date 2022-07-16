International
LIVE From Jeddah as President Biden Visits Saudi Arabia
G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors Hold Press Conference in Bali
The Group of Twenty (G20) is an international intergovernmental platform which includes the 19 nations with the largest economies in the world and the European... 16.07.2022, Sputnik International
Sputnik is live from Bali, where a press conference is being held following the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting. According to official data, at least 19 ministers and 11 bank governors are attending the event in person.Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsusSputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
G20 Finance Ministers, Central Bank Governors Hold Press Conference in Bali

08:42 GMT 16.07.2022
© Ruptly
The Group of Twenty (G20) is an international intergovernmental platform which includes the 19 nations with the largest economies in the world and the European Union.
Sputnik is live from Bali, where a press conference is being held following the G20 Finance Ministers and Central Bank Governors (FMCBG) meeting.
According to official data, at least 19 ministers and 11 bank governors are attending the event in person.
Follow Sputnik's live feed and Telegram channels to get the latest updates:
Sputnik News US — https://t.me/sputniknewsus
Sputnik News India — https://t.me/sputniknewsindia
