Fourteen People Die in Black Hawk Helicopter Crash in Mexico
Fourteen People Die in Black Hawk Helicopter Crash in Mexico
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Fourteen people have died and another sustained injuries after a Black Hawk military helicopter of the Mexican Navy crashed in the northern Mexican state of Sinaloa on Saturday, the Navy said.
"A Mexican Navy helicopter crashed while operating in Los Mochis, Sinaloa... The cause of the Black Hawk helicopter incident is unknown at the moment. There were 15 people aboard the helicopter, of whom 14 died, unfortunately, and one is receiving medical care," local media quoted the Navy's statement.The incident occurred soon after local media reported about the arrest of Mexican drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, also known as "the narco of narcos" and one of the FBI’s 10 most wanted criminals, in the region. The Navy did not confirm that there was any link between the helicopter crash and the arrest of Quintero.
Fourteen People Die in Black Hawk Helicopter Crash in Mexico
MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Fourteen people have died and another sustained injuries after a Black Hawk military helicopter of the Mexican Navy crashed in the northern Mexican state of Sinaloa on Saturday, the Navy said.
"A Mexican Navy helicopter crashed while operating in Los Mochis, Sinaloa... The cause of the Black Hawk helicopter incident is unknown at the moment. There were 15 people aboard the helicopter, of whom 14 died, unfortunately, and one is receiving medical care," local media quoted the Navy's statement.
The incident occurred soon after local media reported about the arrest of Mexican drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, also known as "the narco of narcos" and one of the FBI’s 10 most wanted criminals, in the region. The Navy did not confirm that there was any link between the helicopter crash and the arrest of Quintero.