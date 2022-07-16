https://sputniknews.com/20220716/fourteen-people-die-in-black-hawk-helicopter-crash-in-mexico-1097367343.html

Fourteen People Die in Black Hawk Helicopter Crash in Mexico

Fourteen People Die in Black Hawk Helicopter Crash in Mexico

MEXICO CITY (Sputnik) - Fourteen people have died and another sustained injuries after a Black Hawk military helicopter of the Mexican Navy crashed in the... 16.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-16T01:50+0000

2022-07-16T01:50+0000

2022-07-16T01:50+0000

mexico

black hawk helicopter

helicopter crash

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e5/0b/0c/1090686806_0:0:1200:676_1920x0_80_0_0_190924acf350a0cc99cce435930481b4.jpg

"A Mexican Navy helicopter crashed while operating in Los Mochis, Sinaloa... The cause of the Black Hawk helicopter incident is unknown at the moment. There were 15 people aboard the helicopter, of whom 14 died, unfortunately, and one is receiving medical care," local media quoted the Navy's statement.The incident occurred soon after local media reported about the arrest of Mexican drug lord Rafael Caro Quintero, also known as "the narco of narcos" and one of the FBI’s 10 most wanted criminals, in the region. The Navy did not confirm that there was any link between the helicopter crash and the arrest of Quintero.

https://sputniknews.com/20220715/mexico-arrests-rafael-caro-quintero-cartel-leader-convicted-of-killing-dea-agent-in-1985-1097366710.html

mexico

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

mexico, black hawk helicopter, helicopter crash