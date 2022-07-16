https://sputniknews.com/20220716/blistering-heatwave-prompts-surge-in-horsefly-bite-admissions-in-uk-hospitals-1097381839.html

Blistering Heatwave Prompts Surge in Horsefly Bite Admissions in UK Hospitals

Blistering Heatwave Prompts Surge in Horsefly Bite Admissions in UK Hospitals

The United Kingdom has faced such a strong heatwave that the country issued a red extreme heat warning amid record-breaking temperatures that could potentially... 16.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-16T14:58+0000

2022-07-16T14:58+0000

2022-07-16T14:58+0000

uk

hospital

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/10/1097381941_0:0:3071:1728_1920x0_80_0_0_83f04362cf2d38da7154a371d53881ca.jpg

Britain's overwhelming heatwave has prompted a surge in horsefly bite admission in the country's hospitals.In Devon only, an NHS emergency department saw 10 people with horsefly bites as temperatures in the UK climbed dangerously close to 40C (104F).Aside from insect bites that can potentially result in Lyme disease and other sicknesses, the NHS advised Brits to use sunscreen and stay hydrated as the UK Met Office issued a red extreme heat warning - the first in the country's history.According to the Met Office, temperatures could hit 40C in parts of Britain, particularly in the country's south region and capital city.The red extreme heat warning will be in effect until Tuesday for parts of central, northern, eastern and southeastern England, with an amber extreme heat warning already in place for much of England and Wales for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday since the beginning of the week.

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

uk, hospital