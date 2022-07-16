https://sputniknews.com/20220716/blistering-heatwave-prompts-surge-in-horsefly-bite-admissions-in-uk-hospitals-1097381839.html
Blistering Heatwave Prompts Surge in Horsefly Bite Admissions in UK Hospitals
The United Kingdom has faced such a strong heatwave that the country issued a red extreme heat warning amid record-breaking temperatures that could potentially... 16.07.2022, Sputnik International
Aside from insect bites that can potentially result in Lyme disease and other sicknesses, the NHS advised Brits to use sunscreen and stay hydrated as the UK Met Office issued a red extreme heat warning - the first in the country's history.According to the Met Office, temperatures could hit 40C in parts of Britain, particularly in the country's south region and capital city.The red extreme heat warning will be in effect until Tuesday for parts of central, northern, eastern and southeastern England, with an amber extreme heat warning already in place for much of England and Wales for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday since the beginning of the week.
Britain's overwhelming heatwave has prompted a surge in horsefly bite admission in the country's hospitals.
In Devon only, an NHS emergency department saw 10 people with horsefly bites as temperatures in the UK climbed dangerously close to 40C (104F).
"Treatment starts at home or through a pharmacy. If you attend an ED but could be seen more appropriately elsewhere, you may be redirected," NHS Devon tweeted.
Aside from insect bites that can potentially result in Lyme disease and other sicknesses, the NHS advised Brits to use sunscreen and stay hydrated as the UK Met Office issued a red extreme heat warning - the first in the country's history.
According to the Met Office, temperatures could hit 40C in parts of Britain, particularly in the country's south region and capital city.
"Exceptional heat is expected to affect a large part of England early next week, with temperatures likely in the high 30s C in some places and perhaps even reaching 40°C," the agency said.
The red extreme heat warning will be in effect until Tuesday for parts of central, northern, eastern and southeastern England, with an amber extreme heat warning already in place for much of England and Wales for Sunday, Monday and Tuesday since the beginning of the week.
“Nights are also likely to be exceptionally warm, especially in urban areas. This is likely to lead to widespread impacts on people and infrastructure. Therefore, it is important people plan for the heat and consider changing their routines. This level of heat can have adverse health effects," Met Office Chief Meteorologist Paul Gundersen has warned.