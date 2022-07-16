https://sputniknews.com/20220716/biden-tries-to-make-amends-with-saudi-arabia-amid-economic-instability-1097367244.html

Biden Tries to Make Amends With Saudi Arabia Amid Economic Instability

On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas discussed several topics with his guests, including US President Joe Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia and what... 16.07.2022, Sputnik International

Biden Tries to Make Amends With Saudi Arabia amid Economic Instability On this episode of Fault Lines, host Jamarl Thomas discussed several topics with his guests, including U.S. President Joe Biden's visit to Saudi Arabia and what it means going forward, the January 6th hearings and the ongoing migration crisis at the U.S. border with Mexico.

Guests:John Kiriakou - Host of Political Misfits Ted Rall - Political cartoonistSusan Pai - Lawyer and political punditIn the first hour, Jamarl was joined by the host of The Political Misfits on Sputnik Radio, John Kiriakou, who was reporting live from Jeddah, Saudi Arabia about US President Joe Biden's visit to the Gulf Kingdom. In the second hour, Jamarl spoke with Ted Rall about the ongoing January 6th hearings and what they mean going forward. In the third hour, Fault Lines was joined by lawyer Susan Pai to discuss the migration crisis that is currently taking place at the southern border of the United States and how the Biden administration is hiding behind Title 42.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

