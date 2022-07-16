https://sputniknews.com/20220716/assata-taught-us-how-to-organize-and-we-must-remember-her-lessons-1097364802.html

Assata Taught Us How to Organize and We Must Remember Her Lessons

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Madhvi Bahl, Organizer with the Migrant Solidarity Mutual Aid Network to discuss efforts to provide aid for migrants who are being bussed to Washington, DC under the orders of the governors of Texas and Arizona, the refusal of Mayor Muriel Bowser to provide any assistance to migrants, and how this saga demonstrates the facade of progressivism built by Bowser and other politicians while working people continue to organize and provide real support for arriving migrants and other people in need of support.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kevin Gosztola, Managing Editor of Shadowproof, Co-host of the Unauthorized Disclosure podcast to discuss the conviction of Joshua Schulte for his supposed role in the Vault 7 leaks which revealed the CIA’s extremely broad surveillance powers, the questions surrounding the lack of evidence linking Schulte to Wikileaks and why the CIA is intent on targeting Schulte despite this lack of evidence, and the ongoing bipartisan war waged by the US government on Wikileaks and people who leak these secrets that clearly have a public interest.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Nate Wallace, co-host of Red Spin Sports to discuss the diagnosis of late NFL star Demaryius Thomas with CTE after his death in December, recent discussions about Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson and the ongoing devaluation of black quarterbacks as compared to their white counterparts, and Condoleezza Rice’s joining of the ownership group of the Denver Broncos and the superficial attempt to cover up the exploitation of players with a facade of diversity.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Dr. Charisse Burden-Stelly, associate professor of African American Studies at Wayne State University and co-editor of the upcoming book, “Organize, Fight, Win: Black Communist Women’s Political Writing” to discuss what Assata Shakur has taught us about organizing and the importance of being a part of an organization, the individualized notions of self-care that have come to dominate many political spaces and why the promotion of individualism is dangerous for organization, and the role of academia in re-forming the colonial logic of the state and the role of the guerilla intellectual in organizing.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

