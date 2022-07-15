https://sputniknews.com/20220715/world-athletics-extended-rusafs-suspension-until-november-1097339723.html

World Athletics Extended RusAF’s Suspension Until November

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - The World Athletics Council supported the recommendations of the working group on the reinstatement of Russian Athletics Federation (RusAF)... 15.07.2022, Sputnik International

"The three key elements in that the Council supported in terms of recommendations from the Taskforce. There would be continued oversight and monitoring of RusAF’s reinstatement plan. The Taskforce also arranges for an independent audit of RusAF’s processes and progress against the reinstatement plan, the KPI's will be conducted mid to late October 2022. The Taskforce will report back to the council, meeting in November, including on the outcome of that internal audit," Coe said at the 228th World Athletics Council Meeting.In November 2015, RusAF was temporarily stripped of its membership in World Athletics against the backdrop of a doping scandal. Russian athletes can participate in international competitions only after being granted a neutral status by World Athletics. In 2021, the World Athletics Congress adopted the decision to extend RusAF's suspension until it fulfills all conditions for reinstatement.

