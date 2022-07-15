https://sputniknews.com/20220715/us-president-biden-meets-palestinian-leader-abbas-1097329568.html

US President Biden Meets Palestinian Leader Abbas

US President Biden Meets Palestinian Leader Abbas

Joe Biden is visiting the Middle East for the first time in his role as US president. The trip covers Israel, including the West Bank, and Saudi Arabia and... 15.07.2022, Sputnik International

2022-07-15T08:44+0000

2022-07-15T08:44+0000

2022-07-15T08:44+0000

us

palestine

joe biden

/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content /html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content

https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/img/07e6/07/0f/1097333848_0:0:1920:1080_1920x0_80_0_0_b8591c03a59b05534ba92627a1b1070c.jpg

US President Joe Biden meets Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, as part of his trip to the Middle East.According to the White House, Biden is set to visit the West Bank "to reiterate his strong support for a two-state solution, with equal measures of security, freedom, and opportunity for the Palestinian people".Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

2022

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

News

en_EN

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Biden meets Palestinian President Abbas: Meeting, press conference stream 2022-07-15T08:44+0000 true PT1S

1920 1080 true

1920 1440 true

1920 1920 true

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

Sputnik International feedback@sputniknews.com +74956456601 MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“ 252 60

us, palestine, joe biden, видео