US President Biden Meets Palestinian Leader Abbas
US President Joe Biden meets Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, as part of his trip to the Middle East.According to the White House, Biden is set to visit the West Bank "to reiterate his strong support for a two-state solution, with equal measures of security, freedom, and opportunity for the Palestinian people".Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!
Joe Biden is visiting the Middle East for the first time in his role as US president. The trip covers Israel, including the West Bank, and Saudi Arabia and will end on 16 July.
US President Joe Biden meets Palestinian leader Mahmoud Abbas in Bethlehem, as part of his trip to the Middle East.
According to the White House, Biden is set to visit the West Bank "to reiterate his strong support for a two-state solution, with equal measures of security, freedom, and opportunity for the Palestinian people".
Follow Sputnik's Live Feed to Find Out More!