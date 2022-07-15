https://sputniknews.com/20220715/ukraine-grain-export-deal-to-be-signed-kaliningrad-rail-route-opened-biden-in-middle-east-1097326932.html

Ukraine Grain Export Deal to Be Signed; Kaliningrad Rail Route Opened; Biden in Middle East

President Biden continues his trip to meet with leaders in the Middle East as oil prices soar and his domestic poll numbers crater. 15.07.2022, Sputnik International

Mark Sleboda, Moscow-based international relations security analyst, joins us to discuss the Ukraine crisis. Turkey announces a deal will be signed next week dealing with the issue of grain exports moved from Ukraine. Also, the EU says that Kaliningrad transport is not banned, but clarification on that unofficial statement remains to be made.Wyatt Reed, Sputnik News analyst, joins us to discuss President Biden's Middle East trip. Comments and actions from President Biden indicate that the likelihood of the US returning to the JCPOA are remote. Also, the US and Israel have signed a joint anti-Iran nuclear declaration.Dr. Jemima Pierre, associate professor of Black studies and anthropology at the University of California, Los Angeles, a member of the Black Alliance for Peace, and an editor of the "Black Agenda Review" segment of the Black Agenda Report, joins us to discuss Haiti. The Black Alliance for Peace has issued a statement requesting the President of Mexico to support Haitian independence from the US empire.Linwood Tauheed, associate professor of Economics at the University of Missouri-Kansas City, joins us to discuss the economy. Democrats are looking to address the expected spike in health care premiums that would hit just before the midterm elections. Also, recession risks are rising, and the Fed seems helpless to slow the economic tide.Laith Marouf, broadcaster and journalist based in Beirut, Lebanon, joins us to discuss the Middle East. The Yemeni resistance is arguing that the Saudis are plundering their oil. Also, has President Biden's Middle East trip failed before it even started?Margaret Kimberly, editor and senior columnist at Black Agenda Report and author of "Prejudential: Black America and the Presidents," joins us to discuss John Bolton's regime change admission. John Bolton has hit back against complaints about his regime change admission, referring to critics as "snowflakes" who don't understand efforts to protect the US.James Carey, writer, activist, and podcaster, joins us to discuss the New World Order. He discusses author Dan Kovalik's latest article that the US is in decline and the Eastern nations are in ascendance, and Harper's Magazine has an article declaring that the "American Century" is gone.Steve Poikonen, National Organizer Action4Assange, joins us to discuss censorship. Alan Macleod has a new article in which he reveals that the people assigned to "protect" the public from misinformation on Facebook are often "former" CIA employees.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

