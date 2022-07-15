https://sputniknews.com/20220715/the-capitalist-healthcare-system-commits-social-murder-of-black-people-1097325248.html

The Capitalist Healthcare System Commits Social Murder of Black People

In this episode of By Any Means Necessary, hosts Sean Blackmon and Jacquie Luqman are joined by Danny Haiphong, Contributing Editor of Black Agenda Report, Co-Host of The Left Lens, and co-author of “American Exceptionalism and American Innocence: A People's History of Fake News―From the Revolutionary War to the War on Terror” to discuss the impacts of austerity on the working class while providing exorbitant subsidies to corporations, why independent institutions are vital to providing community support as aid agencies continue to face massive budget cuts, and how the dangerous geopolitical ambitions of the US is throwing the western political order in disarray.In the second segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Cheryl Labash, co-chair of the National Network on Cuba to discuss the anniversary of the July 11th protests in Cuba and how the US attempted to exploit the conditions imposed by its blockade to overthrow the Cuban government, why the US initially imposed the blockade and the effects the sixty-year-long blockade has had on the Cuban people, and the lies presented about Cuba disseminated by the US to drum up opposition to the Cuban government.In the third segment, Sean and Jacquie are joined by Kevin Kamps, Radioactive Waste Watchdog at Beyond Nuclear to discuss a new alarmist PSA released by New York City instructing New Yorkers of what to do during a nuclear attack, the anniversary of the Trinity bomb test and the Church Rock uranium mill spill which devasted the health of communities that lived downstream and downwind, how the effects of these tests and mining disproportionately impact communities of color, and a district court in Japan recognizing the damages of the Fukushima nuclear disaster and punishing executives for it by ordering payments to shareholders rather than victims of the disaster.Later in the show, Sean and Jacquie discuss the case of a kidney patient who was beaten by hospital guards while he was searching for his car and what it exposes about the nexus of the American healthcare system and "racist police terror", the social murder of black people in the healthcare system and beyond, and what it will take to bring about a movement of poor and working people to demand a systemic change.We'd love to get your feedback at radio@sputniknews.comThe views and opinions expressed in this program are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the position of Sputnik

