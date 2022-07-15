International
BREAKING: Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Says Country's President Rajapaksa Officially Resigned
https://sputniknews.com/20220715/sri-lankan-parliament-spokesperson-says-countrys-president-rajapaksa-officially-resigned-1097328990.html
Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Says Country's President Rajapaksa Officially Resigned
Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Says Country's President Rajapaksa Officially Resigned
Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled the country late Tuesday and confirmed his intention to resign and appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as interim... 15.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-15T04:11+0000
2022-07-15T04:20+0000
sri lanka
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1097328990.jpg?1657858848
Speaker of Sri Lanka's parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said that Gotabaya Rajapaksa has officially resigned as president of Sri Lanka."Gotabaya Rajapaksa has officially resigned as President of Sri Lanka since July 14," the statement said.
sri lanka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
252
60
sri lanka

Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Says Country's President Rajapaksa Officially Resigned

04:11 GMT 15.07.2022 (Updated: 04:20 GMT 15.07.2022)
Subscribe
International
India
Being updated
Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled the country late Tuesday and confirmed his intention to resign and appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as interim president.
Speaker of Sri Lanka's parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said that Gotabaya Rajapaksa has officially resigned as president of Sri Lanka.
"Gotabaya Rajapaksa has officially resigned as President of Sri Lanka since July 14," the statement said.
World
Business
Opinion
Tech
Viral
Radio
Multimedia
  • About Us
  • Press Info
  • Terms of Use
  • Contact Us
  • Cookie Policy
  • Privacy Policy
  • Privacy Feedback
App StoreGoogle play
© 2022 Sputnik. All rights reserved. 18+
Newsfeed
0
To participate in the discussion
log in or register
loader
Chats
Заголовок открываемого материала