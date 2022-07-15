https://sputniknews.com/20220715/sri-lankan-parliament-spokesperson-says-countrys-president-rajapaksa-officially-resigned-1097328990.html
Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Says Country's President Rajapaksa Officially Resigned
Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Says Country's President Rajapaksa Officially Resigned
Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled the country late Tuesday and confirmed his intention to resign and appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as interim... 15.07.2022, Sputnik International
2022-07-15T04:11+0000
2022-07-15T04:11+0000
2022-07-15T04:20+0000
sri lanka
/html/head/meta[@name='og:title']/@content
/html/head/meta[@name='og:description']/@content
https://cdnn1.img.sputniknews.com/images/sharing/article/eng/1097328990.jpg?1657858848
Speaker of Sri Lanka's parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said that Gotabaya Rajapaksa has officially resigned as president of Sri Lanka."Gotabaya Rajapaksa has officially resigned as President of Sri Lanka since July 14," the statement said.
sri lanka
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
2022
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
News
en_EN
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
Sputnik International
feedback@sputniknews.com
+74956456601
MIA „Rosiya Segodnya“
sri lanka
Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Says Country's President Rajapaksa Officially Resigned
04:11 GMT 15.07.2022 (Updated: 04:20 GMT 15.07.2022)
Being updated
Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled the country late Tuesday and confirmed his intention to resign and appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as interim president.
Speaker of Sri Lanka's parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said that Gotabaya Rajapaksa has officially resigned as president of Sri Lanka.
"Gotabaya Rajapaksa has officially resigned as President of Sri Lanka since July 14," the statement said.