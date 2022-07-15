https://sputniknews.com/20220715/sri-lankan-parliament-spokesperson-says-countrys-president-rajapaksa-officially-resigned-1097328990.html

Sri Lankan Parliament Speaker Says Country's President Rajapaksa Officially Resigned

Gotabaya Rajapaksa who fled the country late Tuesday and confirmed his intention to resign and appointed Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe as interim... 15.07.2022, Sputnik International

Speaker of Sri Lanka's parliament Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena said that Gotabaya Rajapaksa has officially resigned as president of Sri Lanka."Gotabaya Rajapaksa has officially resigned as President of Sri Lanka since July 14," the statement said.

